Government endorses relaxations of restrictions from May 17

The government at its sitting on Thursday formally approved the next relaxations of coronavirus-related restrictions which take effect from May 17, 24 and 31.

From May 17, all children and students who have been in remote learning in general education schools, vocational schools and higher education establishments will be permitted to switch back to contact learning.

In the conduct of learning activities, general health protection requirements and the instructions and recommendations of the Ministry of Education and Research must be taken into account. Indoors, care must be taken to ensure air quality by airing or ventilation.

From May 17, all training, sports, youth work and recreational activities, hobby education, in-service training and refresher training are permitted in outdoor environments for groups of up to 25 people including the instructor. Up to 10 groups, or 250 people, can take part in said activities.

From May 31, group training, youth work, hobby activities and hobby education, in-service training and refresher training are permitted again indoors in groups of up to 10 people. A 25 percent cap on room occupancy will apply, up to 100 people may take part in the activities at a time and the groups must not come into contact with each other. The group restriction will not apply to students of the same class or study group.

Outdoor sports and exercise events for groups of up to 25 people will be permitted from May 17 and said events must end at 10 p.m. at the latest. A maximum of 10 groups, or 250 people, can take part in one event.

Top-level sports competitions will be permitted for up to 250 participants outdoors and 100 people indoors from May 17. Competitions for athletes participating in Estonian championship and cup competitions will likewise be permitted in indoor and outdoor environments, whereas all other indoor competitions remain prohibited.

Spectators will not be allowed to attend competitions or events.

A participant in an international high-level competition coming from a third country will be allowed to compete or perform professional duties in Estonia if, after arriving here, they take a coronavirus test with a negative result, or the person is not contagious.

From 17 May, visitors may attend outdoor areas of museums and exhibitions, including the zoo, taking into account the 50 percent occupancy limit. The doors must be closed at 10 p.m.

Attending public outdoor events and meetings and visiting outdoor entertainment venues will be permitted for groups of up to 25 people from May 17. Events must end at 10 p.m. at the latest and no more than 250 people in total can take part in an outdoor event.

From May 24, visiting indoor areas of museums and exhibition venues as well as establishments with fixed seating, such as theaters, cinemas and conference venues but also public religious services will be permitted in accordance with a 50-percent cap on room occupancy. No more than 200 people can be present at an establishment with fixed seating at the same time, excluding the performers and people connected with the conduct of the event who do not come into immediate contact with guests. At museums and exhibition venues the limit is calculated along with occupancy per hall. Events must end at 10 p.m. at the latest.

The 2+2 rule and the mask obligation must be followed when moving around in indoor environments. Visitors must use disinfectants and follow the instructions provided by event organizers for preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

The currently valid restrictions on the indoor spaces of entertainment establishments are extended through May 30.

From May 17, patrons' presence in public spas, pools, saunas and water parks outdoors is permitted provided that the number of participants is not bigger than 25 people in a group. The maximum number of participants is 250. Outdoor areas are permitted to be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

From May 31, public spas, pools, saunas and water parks can open also their indoor areas with the 50 percent cap on room occupancy and a cap of 200 on the number of participants. The 2+2 rule must be observed when moving around and the premises are permitted to be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Eating and drinking in catering establishments' indoor areas will be permitted in accordance with a 50-percent cap on room occupancy from May 24. The number of patrons in one table must not exceed six. Cafes and restaurants must close their doors to customers at 10 p.m. at the latest.

From May 24, eating and drinking in catering establishments' outdoor areas will remain permitted, the maximum number of patrons per table is 10 and outdoor area occupancy must not exceed 50 percent. Outdoor areas must likewise close to customers at 10 p.m. at the latest.

From May 24, presence in the indoor areas of commercial and service enterprises is permitted with a 50 percent cap on room occupancy and the obligation to follow the 2+2 rule and wear a mask.

The government will assess the need for the restrictions and measures imposed with said regulation every two weeks at the latest.

--

