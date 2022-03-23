ERR starts competitive process for next board chair

ERR's Radio broadcasting house (Raadio Maja) on Gonsiori, in Tallinn.
ERR's Radio broadcasting house (Raadio Maja) on Gonsiori, in Tallinn. Source: Patrik Tamm / ERR
A public competitive process will go ahead to elect the next board chair of public broadcaster ERR, the broadcaster's supervisory board announced on Tuesday.

Current incumbent Erik Roose is eligible to run for a second, five-year term.

Rein Veidemann, supervisory board chair, said "The supervisory board decided by consensus that a competitive process should be organized."

Veidemann had previously suggested that Roose's term could be extended without his running against other candidates, as there was no legal requirement to do so and because the supervisory board had been happy with Roose's work during his first term.

"I would also like to say that the council is highly satisfied with Erik Roose's work and urges him to run again," Veidemann had said.

Daily Postimees reported (link in Estonian) that two senior ERR journalists had questioned why a public competition had not been announced, though Veidemann told the newspaper that Tuesday's announcement had nothing to do with their concerns, which in one case had been aired via a Facebook post.

The vacancy is open to applications to April 10, with experience, language skills, vision and higher education among the requirements enumerated by Veidemann.

He said he did not know how many applications could be expected.

Erik Roose became ERR board chair on June 1 2017, replacing Margus Allikmäe and after winning a run-off ballot against Allar Tankler in mid-March of that year.

ERR's management board consists of Riina Rõõmus, Urmas Oru and Joel Sarv, in addition to Roose as chair, and is distinct from the supervisory board headed by Veidemann, and which also includes representatives of all five currently represented political parties.

ERR was founded in 2007 with the merger of the formerly separate ETV and Eesti Raadio. It is governed by legislative act.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

