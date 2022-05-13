Estonia makes Eurovision final

"Hope" by Stefan secured Estonia a spot in the Eurovision final in the competition's second semi-final held on Thursday.

Other countries that qualified after the second semi-final were Belgium, Czechia, Azerbaijan, Poland, Finland, Australia, Sweden, Romania and Serbia.

The first semi-final favored Switzerland, Armenia, Iceland, Lithuania, Portugal, Norway, Greece, Ukraine, Moldova and the Netherlands.

The Eurovision final will be held on Saturday, May 14 and will be broadcast by ERR on ETV and online.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!