Gallery: Stefan returns to Estonia after Eurovision 2022

Estonia's Eurovision hopeful Stefan Airapetjan returned to Tallinn on Sunday after finishing in 13th place in Saturday's final.

Estonia was awarded 141 points by the jury and in the public vote for the song "Hope". Poland finished one place above, and Lithuania one below.

"What can I say — I think we did pretty well," Stefan said, adding he had brought back some new memories and extra kilos from Italy.

Ukraine, the UK and Spain took the top three places.

