Gallery: Stefan returns to Estonia after Eurovision 2022

News
Estonia's 2022 Eurovision hopeful Stefan returned to Tallinn on Sunday, May 15.
Open gallery
11 photos
News

Estonia's Eurovision hopeful Stefan Airapetjan returned to Tallinn on Sunday after finishing in 13th place in Saturday's final.

Estonia was awarded 141 points by the jury and in the public vote for the song "Hope". Poland finished one place above, and Lithuania one below. 

"What can I say — I think we did pretty well," Stefan said, adding he had brought back some new memories and extra kilos from Italy.

Ukraine, the UK and Spain took the top three places.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:43

Estonian MP: EU role in footing refugee-related costs must increase

17:17

Gallery: Major Estonian Defense Forces exercise SIIL kicks off

16:55

Committee proposes limiting gun licenses to Estonian speakers only

16:21

Estonian military equipment prices up by third, producers under pressure

15:12

Center whip: Family benefits sought as supplementary budget unsatisfactory

15:09

Latvian minister resigns over recent Riga Soviet monument controversy

14:46

Veskimägi: No plans to speed up desynchronization from Russian energy grid

14:00

Kaupo Meiel: No time for spring lethargy this year

13:10

Town and country: How two families in Estonia are coping with rising prices

12:42

Karilaid: We will tie supplementary budget to government confidence vote

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

15.05

Estonia 13th in 2022 Eurovision Song Contest final, Ukraine wins

15.05

Feature | The Estonians who fought for Norway in World War Two

15.05

Yle: Finland officially announces NATO application

09:25

Estonia 'pleased' by Sweden's decision to join NATO

13:10

Town and country: How two families in Estonia are coping with rising prices

09:20

Kallas requests time for discussing family benefits bill Updated

11.05

In 'historic first,' Reykjavik names streets after Baltic countries

14.05

Tallinn Day brings vintage bus parade to the capital

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: