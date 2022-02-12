Eesti Laul song contest final takes place on Saturday night

News
Eesti Laul 2022.
Eesti Laul 2022. Source: Liisa Rull
News

Estonia's 2022 Eurovision candidate will be decided tonight during the final of the Eesti Laul song contest on Saturday evening.

The show will be broadcast on ETV, ETV2, ETV +, Raadio 2, on the ERR.ee news portal website and online streaming service Jupiter from 7.30 pm.

The final takes place at Saku Suurhall and the 10 finalists will perform for the audience.

Finalists

  • Elina Nechayeva "Remedy": 900 7001
  • Andrei Zevakin feat. Grete Paia "Mis nüüd saab": 900 7002
  • Jaagup Tuisk "Kui vaid": 900 7003
  • ELYSA "Fire": 900 7004
  • Ott Lepland "Aovalguses": 900 7005
  • Stig Rästa "Interstellar": 900 7006
  • Minimal Wind ft. elisabeth tiffany "What To Make Of This": 900 7007
  • STEFAN "Hope": 900 7008
  • Anna Sahlene "Champion": 900 7009
  • Black Velvet "Sandra": 900 7010

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

COVID-19 vaccinations

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:08

Average electricity prices to fall by 73 percent on Sunday

14:52

Estonian NGOs launch donation drive for displaced people in Ukraine

14:23

Eesti Laul song contest final takes place on Saturday night

14:02

RIA: Russia tensions have not increased cyberattacks on Estonia

13:38

Russian troops in Belarus put pressure on Baltic, Polish security

11:20

Coronavirus update: 277 patients, 5,789 new cases, 6 deaths

11:17

Foreign ministry: Belarus' OSCE military exercise answers 'insufficient'

09:04

Travel restrictions for arrivals to Estonia from February 14

11.02

Kontaveit through to St. Petersburg semi-finals

11.02

Estonia warns against traveling to Ukraine, urges citizens to leave

11.02

Minister: Remote learning recommendation to schools was communication error

11.02

Estonia donates €350,000 for frontline residents in eastern Ukraine

11.02

Level of coronavirus in wastewater rising

11.02

Center Riigikogu group chair: Covid certificate could be removed now

11.02

Niguliste museum refurbishment work starts

11.02

Physical education may be renamed 'movement instruction' from new year

11.02

Insurer: Road traffic accidents rose to record levels in 2021

11.02

Health Board recommends children move to distance learning

11.02

Unemployment drops 20 percent on-year in January

11.02

MP: Crypto-currency bill reading may link to minister no-confidence vote

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

10.02

Tram-like electric bus being tested on Tallinn routes ahead of tender

11.02

Estonia warns against traveling to Ukraine, urges citizens to leave

09:04

Travel restrictions for arrivals to Estonia from February 14

11.02

Minister: Remote learning recommendation to schools was communication error

11.02

Health Board recommends children move to distance learning

11.02

Estonia donates €350,000 for frontline residents in eastern Ukraine

11.02

Level of coronavirus in wastewater rising

11.02

Health Board: Covid certificates more likely to be abolished in March

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: