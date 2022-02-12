Eesti Laul song contest final takes place on Saturday night

Estonia's 2022 Eurovision candidate will be decided tonight during the final of the Eesti Laul song contest on Saturday evening.

The show will be broadcast on ETV, ETV2, ETV +, Raadio 2, on the ERR.ee news portal website and online streaming service Jupiter from 7.30 pm.

The final takes place at Saku Suurhall and the 10 finalists will perform for the audience.

Finalists

Elina Nechayeva "Remedy": 900 7001

Andrei Zevakin feat. Grete Paia "Mis nüüd saab": 900 7002

Jaagup Tuisk "Kui vaid": 900 7003

ELYSA "Fire": 900 7004

Ott Lepland "Aovalguses": 900 7005

Stig Rästa "Interstellar": 900 7006

Minimal Wind ft. elisabeth tiffany "What To Make Of This": 900 7007

STEFAN "Hope": 900 7008

Anna Sahlene "Champion": 900 7009

Black Velvet "Sandra": 900 7010

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!