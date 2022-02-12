Eesti Laul song contest final takes place on Saturday night
Estonia's 2022 Eurovision candidate will be decided tonight during the final of the Eesti Laul song contest on Saturday evening.
The show will be broadcast on ETV, ETV2, ETV +, Raadio 2, on the ERR.ee news portal website and online streaming service Jupiter from 7.30 pm.
The final takes place at Saku Suurhall and the 10 finalists will perform for the audience.
Finalists
- Elina Nechayeva "Remedy": 900 7001
- Andrei Zevakin feat. Grete Paia "Mis nüüd saab": 900 7002
- Jaagup Tuisk "Kui vaid": 900 7003
- ELYSA "Fire": 900 7004
- Ott Lepland "Aovalguses": 900 7005
- Stig Rästa "Interstellar": 900 7006
- Minimal Wind ft. elisabeth tiffany "What To Make Of This": 900 7007
- STEFAN "Hope": 900 7008
- Anna Sahlene "Champion": 900 7009
- Black Velvet "Sandra": 900 7010
Editor: Helen Wright