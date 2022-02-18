Gallery: Tartu premieres Capital of Culture 2024 program with ice rave

European Capital of Culture Tartu 2024 officially premiered its main program with an Ice Rave at Town Hall Square on Wednesday.

Tartu residents and event organizers gathered at the ice rink in the public square on Wednesday night, where Estonian band Redel performed from the windows of the former dental clinic, followed by audiovisual band Oopus premiering their new track "Maailma loomine" and a rave music set by DJ Kersten Kõrge.

This is a symbolic milestone for the Capital of Culture, as the Tartu 2024 program has now been revealed to the public.

With still two years to go until the title year's opening event, according to creative director Kati Ilves, the official program will be updated throughout this year and next with many more events.

A pop-up exhibition dedicated to the Capital of Culture program is now located in Town Hall Square, where visitors can learn more about the Tartu 2024 events to come both in town and elsewhere in Southern Estonia.

