Ukrainian refugees start working at Pärnu's PPA service hall

Two Ukrainians who arrived in Estonia fleeing the war have started working at the PPA's service hall in Pärnu and will help their compatriots take their first steps in the country.

Inessa Kravchenko and Olena Zasadnjuk start their first days' work in Estonia on Friday, the Police and Board Guard Board (PPA) said. It will be their job to assist other Ukrainians registering to stay in Estonia.

The pair spoke to ETV's current affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera" on Thursday.

"I came to register, to get a residence permit, I met some nice people here — very nice ones, you have a very warm nation — and they invited me [to work] here. I am going to help them here, Ukrainians in the first instance and others, who require help," Inessa told AK.

Zasadnjuk was looking for an opportunity to volunteer or find a job. She said it is hard to just sit at home at the moment.

"And I found out that workers are needed here and I asked to work here. Tomorrow is the first day. I'm anxious, but I'm trying to help how I can," she said.

After the first refugees arrived in Estonia, the PPA quickly realized there was an urgent need for Ukrainian speakers.

The PPA's Annika Pärna said it is valuable for new arrivals to be able to speak in their own language and to a person who has gone through the process themselves when they arrive at the PPA's service hall.

"Their job will be to assist at the digital kiosk, with photos, signatures and fingerprints, as well as to activate the appointment time. There are also many Ukrainian people who come to ask for information," she said.

Meet the newest team members of the Estonian Police. It was just a few days ago when Ukrainian war refugees Inessa and Olena visited Pärnu Police Station to apply for a residence permit. Starting tomorrow, they will be the ones helping fellow Ukrainians at the very same Station. pic.twitter.com/t2VyJcg44r — Politsei (@Politsei) March 17, 2022

So far, 23,000 Ukrainian refugees have arrived in Estonia, although approximately 6,000 are in transit. Of those remaining, 39 percent are minors.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!