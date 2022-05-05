Estonia's strawberry growers once again searching for pickers

News
Strawberries.
Strawberries. Source: Mirjam Nutov/ERR
News

Strawberry farmers' seasonal labor concerns have returned once again and many say it is impossible to find workers to pick their produce. The war in Ukraine has exacerbated the problem as coronavirus did in 2020.

For berry growers, the season has already begun and fertilizing plants, weeding and putting up polythene growing tents has already started.

But, exactly who will pick this year's strawberries is still unknown. Usually, plans are put in place in January but this spring everything is still up in the air. Estonia is heavily reliant on Ukrainian for temporary and seasonal labor.

"Before the war, many people had agreed that they would come but at the moment the situation is such that they do not know if they are coming or not. Three or four of my people have arrived in Estonia. People [refugees] who come here are looking for professional jobs, they say when we speak to them. People are in a difficult condition, mentally, they are very much looking forward to going home. Today I cannot say that I have pickers for summer," said Laari Farm owner Kadri Nebokat.

As much of the most critical work is physically demanding and more suited to men, is also a challenge as most of the refugees who have arrived are women.

In two weeks' time, Eesti Maasika Farm in Nõo Municipality will need approximately 40 workers to plant its 15-hectare strawberry field.

"We do not have people yet. We especially feel the loss of our experienced men who cannot leave Ukraine at the moment. It is exactly the same as it was two years ago, although when Covid started some men were still coming, but in the same way these people are not here, those who have experience and know what to do," said farm owner Helen Kaskema.

Kaskema is searching for 80 workers for June, but no applications have been received so far. Nebokat has spoken with refugees but many of them are based in Estonia's biggest cities and they want to find work there. They also want their children to be able to continue in schools and kindergartens.

Vaatamata jahedale kevadele kasvatajate sõnul saak tänavu hilineda ei tohiks, seega esimesed eesti maasikad peaksid lettidele jõudma juuni teisel nädalal.

"We are not on a stable footing at the moment, but i hope that we get (strawberry) pickers. At the moment you cannot say there is a Plan B. We are on standby," she said.

At the same time, strawberry growers are sad that workers they have spent several summers in the fields with are now in danger in a warzone.

 

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Estonians abroad

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:15

Kalev Stoicescu: The horrible end of endless horror

11:42

More than 28,400 civil servants working in Estonia last year

11:16

Chief prosecutor: Swedbank money laundering article harmed investigation

10:55

Estonia's strawberry growers once again searching for pickers

10:14

55 ideas submitted to Tartu's participatory budget program

09:39

Journalists fined over Swedbank piece raises Estonia press freedoms worries

09:11

Supplementary budget bill passes first reading in Riigikogu

08:56

Inflation prompts unions to call for €700 minimum wage starting summer

08:05

Estonia expels pro-Kremlin hate-speech individual

04.05

Dynamo Kyiv to play FC Flora in Ukraine benefit match

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

03.05

Estonia jumps to fourth in 2022 World Press Freedom Index rankings

08:05

Estonia expels pro-Kremlin hate-speech individual

03.05

Tallinn population shrinks for first time in 15 years

04.05

Police to restrict traffic on Tallinn's Filtri tee on May 9

04.05

Why bring Tallinn Music Week to Narva?

04.05

Ambassador: Finland, Sweden joining NATO would create headaches for Russia

04.05

City dwellers increasingly ordering in at night

03.05

Two Tallinn public libraries start loaning out museum tickets for free

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: