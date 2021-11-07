Nursing homes prepared to hire foreign workers

News
Pärsti Nursing Home in Viljandi County.
Pärsti Nursing Home in Viljandi County. Source: Olev Kenk/ERR
News

Estonian nursing homes are prepared to hire care workers from outside the European Union, for example, Ukraine. Standing in their way is the Aliens Act that currently obligates employers to pay non-seasonal foreign workers 1.5 times the average salary in the sector.

The Pärsti Nursing Home in Viljandi Municipality employs 18 care workers. Because four employees are currently on sick leave, Director Le Hussar has looked for and found temporary labor, ETV current affairs program "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported on Saturday.

However, the nursing home is still chronically short on additional labor that would allow it to give its employees much needed time off. In dire straits, Hussar turned to a labor broker to hire additional workers from Ukraine.

"We took care of the paperwork on our end and suitable people were found in Ukraine. Unfortunately, we were then told by the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) that our EMTAK (classification of economic activities) code does not allow us to hire seasonal labor. This means that we would have to pay Ukrainian workers a gross salary of €1,447 a month," Hussar explained.

The nursing home can afford to pay its best people €1,000 a month and paying foreign workers 1.5 times that would be unfair to local employees. A salary advance of this magnitude would hike the price of the service for customers and their next of kin.

Deputy Mayor of Viljandi Municipality Irma Väre finds that the obligation to pay temporary unskilled foreign workers who do not speak Estonian €1,500 a month seems all the more unfair in light of the fact it is the minimum salary of a teacher in Estonia.

"I perceive it as a government level problem in need of a debate. Perhaps the minimum salary level for foreign social and care workers should be lower," Väre commented.

Le Hussar sees the solution in a temporary amendment of the Aliens Act that would allow employers to pay foreign labor what they currently pay their own employees.

"Rather, I believe that the goal should be to secure more funding for the social and healthcare domains. But I also think that such so-called temporary foreign labor solutions will not be able to solve problems in the field," Minister of Health and Labor Tanel Kiik said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:36

'Rahva teenrid': Government differences must not manifest in crisis calls

14:13

Martin Helme: Heads of hospitals need to stop fueling panic

12:43

Estonian MEPs believe threatening Poland will not help the union

12:15

Coalition negotiations diary: Week starting November 1

12:08

572 Covid patients hospitalized, 15 dead

10:11

Center deputy whip critical of prime minister's vaccine damages fund stance

09:04

Nursing homes prepared to hire foreign workers

08:30

PM: All measures to reduce contacts needed in Põlva Municipality

06.11

South Estonian municipality calls for nationwide Covid lockdown

06.11

Center leader: We should already be preparing to cut VAT on energy

06.11

Minister: School engagement in week 1 of Covid home testing 'satisfactory'

06.11

Statistician: Covid R rate in Estonia now at 1.0

06.11

Government exempts PÖFF festival from any potential new Covid restrictions

06.11

Health Board: 580 hospitalized patients, 1,524 new cases, 14 deaths

06.11

Dogs transported from Spain to Estonia in cramped conditions being returned

06.11

Finland nears 80 percent vaccination rate, PM says still not enough

06.11

Health Board: Around 3 percent of vaccinated people have had Covid

06.11

Minister: Tougher coronavirus measures may not be needed

05.11

Uulu Basic School chosen as School of the Year

05.11

Swedbank: Inflation may exceed 7 percent in coming months

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

06.11

Estonia's Covid travel restrictions on arrivals starting Monday, November 8

06.11

Statistician: Covid R rate in Estonia now at 1.0

03.11

Health minister: New round of Covid restrictions being prepared

06.11

South Estonian municipality calls for nationwide Covid lockdown

12:08

572 Covid patients hospitalized, 15 dead

06.11

Dogs transported from Spain to Estonia in cramped conditions being returned

06.11

Health Board: 580 hospitalized patients, 1,524 new cases, 14 deaths

09:04

Nursing homes prepared to hire foreign workers

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: