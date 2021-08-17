Swedbank: Labor shortage keeping wage growth fast in Estonia

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Swedbank ATM in Estonia. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

The labor shortage is keeping wage growth fast and the average gross salary will increase by 6 percent this year, Swedbank senior economist Liis Elmik has said.

Data from Statistics Estonia released on Monday shows unemployment decreased from 7.1 percent in the first quarter to 6.9 percent in the second quarter. There were 2,000 fewer jobseekers this spring than a year earlier, but nevertheless 13,000 more than two years ago.

"Despite the extremely rapid economic growth, it will take quite a long time for the unemployment rate to reach the pre-crisis level. Value added is growing mainly in capital-intensive industries, while many labor-intensive activities are still struggling with low demand. The third wave of coronavirus will increase risks again in several labor-intensive sectors, while we do not expect a complete closure of the economy in the baseline scenario of our forecast in the fall," Elmik said.

She said the decrease in unemployment should continue both this year and next.

"Demand for new employees has increased significantly in recent months in both industry and services. Employees were most wanted with the help of the Unemployment Insurance Fund in industry and trade. According to entrepreneurs, labor shortages are at pre-crisis levels in industry, services and construction. About 30 percent of entrepreneurs see labor shortage as their biggest obstacle to development," the senior economist said.

According to Elmik, such an extensive labor shortage with continued high unemployment shows the unsuitability of vacancies and job seekers both in terms of profession and place of residence. Altogether 44 percent of the unemployed have primary, basic or secondary education, without a specific specialty.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:16

Bolt posts 2020 losses of €45 million

12:43

Lutsar: Delta variant does not affect children more than other strains

12:14

Swedbank: Labor shortage keeping wage growth fast in Estonia

11:52

Kallas to meet with Angela Merkel during official visit to Berlin

11:46

Riigikogu speaker asks museum director to consider running as president

11:11

Kallas: Estonia can take up to 10 refugees from Afghanistan

10:48

Health Board: 358 new coronavirus cases diagnosed

10:21

Intoxicated Tartu man dies in PPA custody

09:56

Narva mayor loses no-confidence vote

09:26

Planned parties' presidential candidate meeting fails to go ahead

08:49

Visitor numbers fall after covid certificates introduced

16.08

Toomas Sildam: Not who, but what are we electing?

16.08

Health Board: Average age of hospitalized covid patients has fallen

16.08

Police to check adherence to coronavirus restrictions

16.08

Kaljulaid: We have been living in illusions about Afghanistan

16.08

Resigning Environmental Board head attributes leaving to differences

16.08

Jackal kills indigenous Kihnu sheep in Tallinn Zoo

16.08

MEP: Estonia must rescue interpreters in Afghanistan

16.08

EU COVID certificates to be issued by Social Insurance Board

16.08

Gallery: Traveling production premieres at Freedom Festival

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: