Tõnu Grünberg stepping down as Rail Baltic Estonia board chair

Tõnu Grünberg.
Tõnu Grünberg. Source: Raul Mee
Tõnu Grünberg is stepping down as board chair of Rail Baltic Estonia, the Estonian arm of the Rail Baltica high-speed train link.

Grünberg said that it had been an honor to head up the project, adding that: "The development and implementation of the rail link connecting us with the rest of Europe is getting more and more important for Estonia, and for our region as a whole.

"I am glad that we have been able to create a competent and united team out of Rail Baltic Estonia, one which will do its best in every situation. The development of Rail Baltica in Estonia has progressed well; we have started the construction of several objects, while the construction of the main line will start next year," Grünberg went on, according to a press release.

Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Taavi Aas (Center) thanked Grünberg for leading the development of Rail Baltica in Estonia.

Aas said: "His work in overcoming the company's global health crisis and putting the project into construction is commendable."

"In recent weeks, in addition to the importance of Rail Baltica's passenger and freight transport, the railway safety dimension has been highlighted. I wish Tõnu strength in his future endeavors," Aas added.

Grünberg is going to a new role in the management of the Three Seas Investment Fund-financed Greenergy Data Centers.

From April 1, current Rail Baltic Estonia technical manager Anvar Salomets will be board chair.

Rail Baltica, also known in Estonia as Rail Baltic, is set to run 870km from Tallinn to the Lithuanian-Polish border, 213 km of which is in Estonian territory.

€1.58 billion of the entire €5.79 billion Rail Baltica budget pertains to Estonia, and the project is 85-percent financed by the EU.

The project was originally scheduled for completion in 2026, but this date has been put back to the end of this decade, due to both technical and engineering issues, and to finance issues, it is reported.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

