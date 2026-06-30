Mixed waste collection to became sharply more expensive from July 1

Starting Wednesday, July 1, the cost of mixed municipal waste collection for households will increase by an average of 30 to 50 percent. The increase is tied to higher pollution charges on the incineration and landfilling of mixed municipal waste.

Beginning July 1, the processing fee for waste incineration and landfilling will increase two- to threefold. Because waste collection companies such as AS Eesti Keskkonnateenused and Ragn-Sells pay the fee to the state for every ton of waste processed, they submitted requests to local governments to raise collection prices.

According to Bruno Tammaru, a member of the management board at Estonia's largest waste collection company, Eesti Keskkonnateenused, the price increase will primarily affect mixed municipal waste collection and households that do not separate their waste.

"The reason is that Estonia is not currently recycling as much waste as the European Union wants us to. This tax is intended to provide an incentive," Tammaru said.

Most local governments have approved the waste collectors' requests to revise their price lists, meaning households across Estonia will see their regular expenses rise starting Wednesday. Põlva Deputy Rural Municipality Mayor Rene Kintsiraud explained what the changes will mean for residents of Põlva Rural Municipality.

"If we take a typical apartment building in Põlva Rural Municipality, where most people live, there's usually a 2.5-cubic-meter container. If emptying it previously cost €56, it will now cost €66. If it's emptied four times a month or even twice a month, the impact is still €20, €30 or €40, depending on the type of building and that cost is ultimately borne by the individual apartment owner, meaning the resident," Kintsiraud said.

The legislative change also affects waste sent to landfills, including the disposal of construction waste and bulky items such as sofas.

"The pollution charge is based on tonnage and an additional €60 per metric ton will now be added. So if disposing of waste at a recycling center or landfill previously cost around €60 or €70 per metric ton, that price will now simply double. So yes, there is a significant increase in costs," Tammaru added.

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