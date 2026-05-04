Tallinn installs 42 e-cigarette waste collection containers

Tallinn is planning to install 42 e-cigarette waste collection containers across the capital to simplify separate collection and reduce the environmental risks associated with e-cigarettes

From October last year to April this year, e-cigarette collection containers were piloted at two popular locations: in front of Kristiine Keskus and in Tammsaare Park.

Based on the results of the survey and pilot project, these locations will be retained, and an additional 40 collection boxes will be installed across the city.

"Collecting e-cigarettes as a separate waste stream helps reduce the risks and environmental impact associated with them entering the environment," said Deputy Mayor Kristjan Järvan (Isamaa).

E-cigarette waste poses a fire risk due to friction and contains hazardous substances, which is why it must not be disposed of with mixed household waste.

Before determining the locations of the new containers, a survey was conducted among adults and Tallinn youth aged 13–18 and the results showed the collection points should be located at bus stops, near shopping centers, and at train stops.

E-cigarette waste can be handed over at e-cigarette retail locations, waste collection stations, and also at Tallinn's e-cigarette collection points.

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