X!

Local governments in Estonia may require photo evidence of composting

News
A biowaste container.
A biowaste container. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

A recent law now requires municipalities to verify on-site composting before exempting properties from biowaste collection, using photos or other checks.

An ERR reader shared their surprise at a requirement from their local government mandating that individuals who wish to compost biowaste must submit a photo as proof, showing either a compost bin or compost pile, when applying for an exemption.

"What's interesting is that no one asks for proof that hazardous or electronic waste isn't being stored on the property," the reader noted.

Some municipalities have been requesting photo evidence from biowaste composters for years, while others have only recently begun doing so.

For example, Tartu Municipality published new guidelines last week stating that a person may be exempted from biowaste collection if they submit an application along with a photo of the composting site.

Kristel Kibin, head of waste management at the Ministry of Climate, told ERR that municipalities do indeed need to verify whether biowaste can be composted on-site.

"Many municipalities already use an application-based approach. However, in some areas, exemptions from biowaste collection have previously been granted without confirming that composting was actually taking place. The law was clarified last year to establish a consistent nationwide standard. Municipalities already operating under this system do not need to make changes or collect new applications," Kibin said.

To verify that composting is feasible at a particular location, each municipality may choose how to conduct the check — whether by requesting a photo, performing an on-site inspection or using another method.

"The goal is to ensure that biowaste doesn't end up mixed with residual waste or other types of waste," Kibin explained.

She noted that while this requirement wasn't explicitly spelled out in the law before, many municipalities had already adopted such practices. Under previous rules, municipalities were obligated to organize separate collection of biowaste at the source unless on-site composting was possible. They were also required to establish composting requirements to be followed when composting locally.

"The obligation was added to the Waste Act in 2021 and was supposed to be fully implemented by the end of 2023. The explanatory memorandum emphasized that in order to exempt a property from using a collection container, the municipality must be convinced that composting on-site is possible," Kibin added.

In light of the ongoing waste reform, the ministry reminded local governments that under changes to the Waste Act that came into force last year, they must standardize the rules for exempting on-site composters from using biowaste containers by September 1 at the latest.

If biowaste is composted in accordance with the requirements and an application is submitted to the local government, separate biowaste collection is not necessary.

The aim of the waste reform is to make waste sorting more efficient and to increase competition in the waste management market.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Karin Koppel, Marcus Turovski

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:57

Estonia records nearly 7,000 healthcare incidents in first year of tracking

19:50

Winter swimmer: Conditions are perfect for getting into the water

19:41

Ukraine cooperation strengthens business ties between Estonia and Japan

19:17

Lineup announced for Tallinn Music Week 2026

18:43

Ivangorod border crossing reconstruction to be completed by end of 2026

18:00

New Russian chargé d'affaires in Estonia: Resuming border talks not yet possible

17:24

North coast sea conditions mean Botnica icebreaker called out

16:45

Paulig looking to move Santa Maria seasoning production from Sweden to Estonia

16:36

Holocaust Remembrance Day marked at memorial to French Jews in Tallinn Updated

16:11

Gallery: Danish King Frederik X and Queen Mary visit Estonia Updated

be prepared!

Most Read articles

26.01

Estonian volunteer in Ukraine: People are very tired but they are not giving up

16:11

Gallery: Danish King Frederik X and Queen Mary visit Estonia Updated

12:48

First chapters of free B2 Estonian language course released online

10:21

Estonian woman's boiling water viral challenge ends badly

25.01

Price of electricity to break 2026 record on Monday

26.01

Finnish schools in Estonia face loss of funding due to residence data reform

08:11

City government scraps plans for bike lanes on major Tallinn streets

26.01

Tallinn's Club Hollywood planning to become multi-purpose event center

26.01

Bolt founder Markus Villig to head up government's AI advisory council

12:02

The flag that fell from heaven: The legend forever binding Tallinn and Denmark

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo