Tallinn residents don't know how to sort waste, inspectors say

The shortcomings in waste sorting in Tallinn are mostly due to ignorance, but also the lack of separate collection facilities, Delfi portal writes .

Tallinn carried out an on-site assessment of mixed municipal waste containers together with PrügiBinGo in the fourth quarter of the year, Delfi reports.

In total, over 800 mixed waste containers, including local composting facilities, were looked at.

The inspection found noncompliance in 95 percent of the mixed waste containers.

A large portion of a mixed municipal waste containers' content included a mix of bio-waste (in six out of 10 cases), cardboard and paper packaging, plastic and metal packaging, glass packaging, waste paper, and garden and landscaping waste.

Deputy Mayor Joosep Vimm said that the issues primarily stem from a lack of information, but also due to the lack of special collection facilities.

The purpose of the on-site inspection was to explain rather than punish, there have been no warnings or fines issued, the deputy mayor said. "The aim is not to fine residents, but to provide clarification on proper waste separation."

Notifications were sent to residents with pictograms of non-compliance issues and instructions for separate waste collection, including more detailed instructions for the separate collection of packaging waste, following which Tallinn responded to about 100 residents' requests for more information on separate waste collection by phone or email.

The City of Tallinn started a large-scale separate collection of bio-waste in 2023.

