Sports club ignores Health Board precept and continues in operation

Disinfectant station at a gym (photo is illustrative).
Disinfectant station at a gym (photo is illustrative). Source: Golden Club
A sports club and gym in Tallinn is reportedly continuing to operate despite being ordered to suspend activity by the Health Board (Terviseamet), due to non-compliance with Covid restrictions.

Health Board spokesperson Merilin Vernik told ERR Friday that: "Since the business activity of Sparta sports club has been suspended for two weeks, there should be no activity going on inside, adding that this would be illegal.

The board is discussing what to do in relation to the sports club, and will decide on further steps on Friday also, ERR reports.

"In the course of our supervision, we monitor whether any decision of the Health Board is being complied with or not," she said.

"In the context of so serious a situation in the country, this is such an irresponsible activity. It is not in the interests of people's health when one sports club acts in this way," she went on.

Sparta, based on Pärnu mnt in Tallinn, had placed a notice on its website stating that: "The business activities at the Sparta sport club's gym have been temporarily suspended. Only members of the Sparta sports club can visit the gym."

The board hit Sparta with a precept as reported on Thursday, including a €2,000 fine which the club is both agreeing to pay and planning to seek compensation over.

Joining the gym via a monthly membership fee subscription was still possible at the time of writing, ERR reports.

ERR is also awaiting comment from Sparta.

Health clubs are not closed under the current restrictions, but adult clients must present proof of coronavirus vaccination within the past 12 months, simultaneously proving their ID, and sporting activities must end by 11 p.m. During the initial spring wave in 2020, gyms were completely closed, with sessions often conducted via zoom. for clients to exercise at home with.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

