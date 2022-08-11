Minister: Estonia and Finland's defense plans must be integrated

Estonia and Finland's defense plans must be integrated, Estonian Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) said during a meeting with his Finnish counterpart on Wednesday.

Pevkur met with minster Antti Kaikkos in Helsinki and the pair discussed regional security, bilateral defense cooperation, assistance to Ukraine and Finland's accession to NATO.

They also discussed capacity development and Pevkur highlighted cooperation among the Baltic states, including the joint development of Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS).

Pevkur said he was happy to see Finland and Sweden join NATO as it will increase the security and stability of the entire Euro-Atlantic region.

Hanno Pevkur and Antti Kaikkonen Source: Ministry of Defense

"Finland's accession changes the potential battle space of the Baltic Sea region and we must treat it as a whole in the defense plans of the region, i.e. as a logical continuation, the defense plans of Estonia and Finland must be integrated," he added.

Finland and Estonia's bilateral defense cooperation dates back to the early 1990s after the restoration of Estonia's independence.

Over the last decade, the pair have carried out several large joint procurements.

