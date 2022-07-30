French jets scrambled 15 times during Estonian NATO Air Policing rotation

News
French Mirage 2000-5F fighter jets arrived at Ämari Airbase on Sunday, March 14, to boost NATO's Air Policing unit.
French Mirage 2000-5F fighter jets arrived at Ämari Airbase on Sunday, March 14, to boost NATO's Air Policing unit. Source: Defense Forces
News

French jets were scrambled 15 times during their four-month NATO Air Policing rotation at Ämari Air Base, which is drawing to a close.

The crew held their last operation on Friday, ETV's "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) reported.

Their responsibilities include patrolling Estonia's airspace, carrying out detection flights and making sure air traffic rules are followed, Madis Roll, head of the NATO and European Union department of the Ministry of Defense, told AK.

"If necessary, they can identify enemy aircraft that do not follow these rules, and they also have the right to force enemy aircraft to leave our country's borders," he said.

Friday's operation lasted for two hours. During their stay, the crew intercepted Russian fighter jets several times.

"We intervened here 15 times, over Estonia, to intercept transporter aircraft, fighters [jets] as well who are transiting to Kaliningrad. So it's an area where we have a lot of opportunities to strengthen our tactics, our way to work together and, of course, our solidarity with NATO members because we are here to protect the skies of the Baltic states," said Major Lois "Tome", commander of the French contingent.

He said being stationed in Estonia is not like a normal mission.

"It's quite different here because we are on the border with these states. We train for that, our training is very helpful to [be able to] stand ready at any time," he said.  

Lois said each interception brings surprises.

"When the bell rings on the alert, it's always a moment where your heart beats faster than usual because you will take off and you will not know what the target you intercept will be. So you have all the possibilities that are open. You are here with armed jets, intercepting armed jets, so you have to stand ready for anything and everything," he said.

Next week, Germany will take over the mission and will station Eurofighter Typhoon fighters at Ämari Air Base.

The NATO Air Policing Mission guards Baltic airspace and is stationed at Ämari, Estonia and in Šiauliai in northern Lithuania. Hungary took over the rotation in Lithuania on Friday.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:53

Estonian politicians condemn Olenivka prison attack

13:46

Strong alcohol bottles not reaching recycling machines

12:48

Gazprom announces suspension of supplies to Latvia

12:05

'They calm down in the drying cabinet' — Tallinn cat grooming salon owner

11:02

Narva residents want to hold referendum over Soviet tank monument's future

10:05

Thousands of Ukrainian refugees still living on ferry in Tallinn harbor

09:07

French jets scrambled 15 times during Estonian NATO Air Policing rotation

08:13

Minister: Doubling Estonia's territorial defense is necessary

29.07

Estonian expert Mailin Aasmäe to join civilian EU mission to Moldova

29.07

Heritage conservation experts critical of war graves protection removal

Watch again

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

29.07

Benjamin Klasche: What is wrong with Germany?

29.07

Minister: Estonia proposes restricting Russian citizens' access to Europe

28.07

Estonia further limits visas for Russians, Belarusians

29.07

Estonia's inflation still highest in Eurozone in July

29.07

Estonia to cancel purchase of Valneva COVID vaccine

09:07

French jets scrambled 15 times during Estonian NATO Air Policing rotation

29.07

Estonian expert Mailin Aasmäe to join civilian EU mission to Moldova

26.07

Foreigner murdered in Tallinn in early July identified as trans Black woman

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: