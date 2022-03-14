Gallery: French fighter jets arrive in Estonia to boost air policing unit

French Mirage 2000-5F fighter jets arrived at Ämari Airbase on Sunday, March 14, to boost NATO's Air Policing unit.
Four Mirage 2000-5Fs arrived at Amari airbase in Estonia in Sunday morning to enhance NATO's Air Policing unit.

France is replacing Belgium's rotation and, given Russia's attack on Ukraine, it moved this forward by 15 days.

The French will be present at Ämari until August 1, 2022. This will be the country's eighth deployment in NATO's Air Policing unit and third in Estonia.

Editor: Helen Wright

