Gallery: French fighter jets arrive in Estonia to boost air policing unit

Four Mirage 2000-5Fs arrived at Amari airbase in Estonia in Sunday morning to enhance NATO's Air Policing unit.

France is replacing Belgium's rotation and, given Russia's attack on Ukraine, it moved this forward by 15 days.

The French will be present at Ämari until August 1, 2022. This will be the country's eighth deployment in NATO's Air Policing unit and third in Estonia.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!