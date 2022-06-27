Spanish air defense system deployed in Latvia

A convoy of Spanish equipment arriving in Latvia.
A convoy of Spanish equipment arriving in Latvia. Source: Spanish Ministry of Defense.
A Spanish anti-aircraft defense unit has been deployed at Latvia's National Air Force Base in Lielvarde, public broadcaster LSM reported on Monday.

The deployment of the NASAMS (Norwegian Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System) is clear confirmation that Latvia's defense and security are in the interests of the entire NATO alliance, Minister of Defense Artis Pabriks said.

Along with the anti-aircraft missile battery, 85 soldiers from Spain's 73rd Anti-Aircraft Artillery Regiment have also arrived in Latvia, the Spanish Ministry of Defense said. They join approximately 500 Spanish soldiers already in the Baltics.

Spain, a NATO member, is part of the alliance's Enhanced Forward Presence (eFP) operation and also supplies planes to the air policing mission in Estonia and Lithuania.

Editor: Helen Wright

