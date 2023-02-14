Spain to send NASAMS air defense systems to Estonia in April

News
A Finnish NASAMS battery (photo is illustrative).
A Finnish NASAMS battery (photo is illustrative). Source: RKIK
News

Spain will deploy NASAMS air defense systems to Estonia for four months to strengthen NATO's eastern flank after the two countries struck a deal on Tuesday.

Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) and Minister of Defense of Spain Margarita Robles made the agreement on the sidelines of the NATO defense ministers' meeting in Brussels.

NASAMS are a medium-range ground-based air defense system, Pevkur said in a statement.

The weapon will fill a "critical gap" in the country's defense capabilities, he added. Estonia is in the final stages of procuring its own air defense systems.

"This is a short-term solution, however, we are already preparing a more sustainable solution. To that end, with Latvia and Lithuania, we made a proposal in NATO to establish an air defense rotation model, similar to the Baltic Air Policing mission currently in place. Therefore, hopefully, subsequent rotations in cooperation with Allies will also become possible," Pevkur said.

The minister said Estonian forces will learn the "tactical specifics" of the weapon and give them the experience of integrating medium-range air defense system with other defense systems.

The NASAMS combat-ready unit will be based at Ämari Air Base and will be deployed to Estonia on the command of the NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR).

A similar unit was sent to Latvia last year.

President: Thank you Spain!

President Alar Karis thanked Spain for contributing to Estonia's defense on Tuesday.

"Mid-range air defense is a critical element in the #NATO posture in the Baltic region. We will work in NATO to further strengthen this for the NATO Vilnius Summit. Thank you Spain!," he wrote on social media.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

2023 riigikogu elections

radio tallinn

donate to ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:13

Estonia's first civil defense warning siren installed in Viljandi

18:45

Isamaa MP opposes forestry plan's adoption by current Riigikogu Updated

18:36

Spain to send NASAMS air defense systems to Estonia in April

18:30

Tallinn heritage protection board chief Dubovik to retire on Friday

18:10

US defense secretary Lloyd Austin to visit Estonia on Thursday

17:30

PPA checks show hire car drivers twice as likely to exceed alcohol limit

16:50

Tartu Ski Marathon to go ahead along full original route

16:10

Bank of Estonia Supervisory Board to discuss sharp rise in banking profits

15:32

Ministry: Reform Party made costliest pre-election pledge

15:00

Estonian men's national football team to play Thailand in October friendly

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

10.02

Medieval Tallinn street pavement unearthed in Kalamaja neighborhood

13.02

Tax Board: Quarter of a million already filed 2022 tax returns over weekend

13.02

Tartu trains could go 160 km/h in the near future

10:03

NATO, EU commission chiefs expected to visit Estonia on Independence Day

13.02

Evgenia Kara-Murza: Violence and fear keeping Russians from protesting

13.02

Edward Lucas: Putin's choice is between the dacha and the graveyard

13.02

President: War in Ukraine may last several years

13.02

Banks increasingly paying interest on savings deposits

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: