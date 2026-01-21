Estonia's parliament starts committee to investigate Russia's influence activities

A committee to investigate Russia's influence activities, their financing methods, links to the Estonian public sector, propaganda projects, and the risks associated with them has been started by the members of parliament.

The group will be cross-party and was created after 73 MPs in the 101-seat Riigikogu voted in favor.

The committee will focus on four main topics: the financing of Russia's influence activities in Estonia, the possible role of the Estonian public sector, the impact of propaganda on Estonia's population, and the framework of hybrid warfare.

"The committee will be needed to assess funding chains, identify the potential role of public sector support, analyse the participation of NGOs, individuals and networks, assess the damage to internal security and social cohesion, and make proposals for mitigating risks," the proposers of the committee wrote.

The explanatory memorandum said Russia's influence activities in Estonia are part of a broader strategy that seeks to weaken the security and resilience of the Estonian state, target Estonia's Russian-speaking population and social cohesion, and spread narratives that are damaging to the Estonian state and its allies.

The committee's task will be to provide the Riigikogu with a comprehensive overview of the extent of influence activities and to make proposals for legislative, organizational, and security measures.

--

