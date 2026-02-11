X!

Russian influence parliamentary committee picks chairmen

Eerik-Niiles Kross.
Eerik-Niiles Kross. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
A Riigikogu committee formed to investigate Russian influence operations, their funding and related risks elected Eerik-Niiles Kross (Reform) as chair on Wednesday and Anti Poolamets (EKRE) as deputy chair.

Kross said the investigative committee plans to approve its work schedule and discuss research methodology at its next meeting.

"The aim is to compile a broad overview of the Russian Federation's influence operations, analyze their impact on society and identify patterns and targets. The final report will seek to raise public awareness of the threats posed by hostile influence and will include proposals for legislation and other protective mechanisms to strengthen Estonia's national defense and democracy," Kross said.

The Riigikogu formed the investigative committee, composed of representatives from all parliamentary groups, at the end of January. The committee will focus on four main topics: funding of Russian influence operations in Estonia, the possible role of Estonia's public sector, the impact of propaganda on the population and the broader framework of hybrid warfare.

Among other tasks, the committee must determine to what extent projects, organizations and activities that promote the interests of the Russian Federation have received direct or indirect funding from Estonian state institutions, local governments, their sub-agencies or municipally controlled companies. It will also examine to what extent businesses, organizations, associations and individuals in Estonia have participated in or been linked to Russian influence and destabilization efforts.

The committee's mandate includes providing the Riigikogu with a comprehensive overview of the scale of influence operations and recommending legislative, organizational and security measures. Together with independent experts, the committee is to develop proposals for preventing and mitigating influence-related risks and for improving authorities' ability to detect such threats.

The final report must be submitted to the Riigikogu and the public no later than February 1, 2027.

In addition to Kross and Poolamets, the committee includes Vladimir Arhipov (Center), Madis Kallas (SDE), Helir-Valdor Seeder (Isamaa), Timo Suslov (Reform), Peeter Tali (Eesti 200) and Toomas Uibo (Eesti 200).

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Marcus Turovski

