Road, public transport disruptions in effect for Tallinn Open Triathlon

Part of Paldiski Road will be shut and public transport disrupted on Sunday (July 24) during the Tallinn Open Triathlon.

The event will take place around Lake Harku and the section of Paldiski Road from the shore of Lake Harku (Paldiski Road 124a) up to the city limit will be closed from 9.30 a.m. to 5.50 p.m.

The intersections of Paldiski Road with Järveotsa, Astangu, Tagala, Moonalao, Veerme, Mäeküla and Tähetorni streets will be shut during this time.

Bus lines 27, 36, 61 and 62 will also be affected between 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tallinn City Council recommends more time is allocated for journeys.

Maps and more detailed information can be viewed on Tallinn's website here.

Editor: Helen Wright

