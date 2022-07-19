EU agrees €3.5 billion subsidy for Estonia's social development

News
European Union flag.
European Union flag. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Estonia has been allocated €3.5 billion in EU funding for social development and green transition policies between 2021-2027, the European Commission said on Monday.

In relation to the green transition, a statement said €781 million will be used to support the circular economy; €354 million will be used to transition to a greener and more competitive industry and provide training for workers in the Ida-Viru county; and €521 million will promote the shift from road to rail transport for both passengers and freight to cut carbon emissions.

Another €742 million will be used to will be invested in small and medium businesses to boost productivity, innovation and competitiveness in line with smart specialization.

Additionally, money will be used to speed up the digitalization of the economy, the development of public digital services and high-speed internet.

Funding will be used for lifelong learning, upskilling and social inclusion. A total of €534 million will be allocated to address social, health, lifelong learning and labor market needs.

Other areas which will be addressed include child poverty, early school leaving prevention, long-term supportive care reform, matching education to labour market needs and promoting a healthy work life. Support for food and basic material assistance will be also provided to the most vulnerable groups in society.

€97.4 million will also be used to increase the resilience of the fisheries, aquaculture and processing sectors.

Commissioner for Cohesion and Reforms, Elisa Ferreira, said: "Following today's adoption of the Partnership Agreement, Estonia will be supported to further develop its economy, the green and fair transition, innovation in small and medium businesses and its transport sector. Estonia has a far-reaching smart, green and digital future ahead."

The funding is allocated by the EU's Cohesion Policy from the European Regional Development Fund, Cohesion Fund, Just Transition Fund, European Social Fund Plus and the European Maritime Fisheries and Aquaculture Fund.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:19

Raivo Tamm to head the Riigikogu European Union Affairs Committee

16:55

Raul Rebane: Local, national and international

16:31

Tallinn's Old City Harbor tramway construction to cost €46 million

16:23

EU agrees €3.5 billion subsidy for Estonia's social development

15:52

Lääneranna Municipality to relocate six Soviet monuments to local museum

15:30

Meelis Münt: Half-way point to nuclear plant decision

15:12

Estonia to get back over half of value of arms sent to Ukraine from EU

14:54

Expert: Businesses lobby in Estonia more actively than non-profits

14:24

Estonia's inflation up to 22 percent in June, still fastest in EU

14:23

Estonian athletes raise €10,000 at auction to support Ukrainian army

Watch again

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

18.07

Estonia's HIMARS to considerably hike the price of aggression for Russia

16.07

USA allows Estonia to buy six HIMARS missile systems

18.07

Estonia's new government takes office Updated

15.07

Russian, Belarusian citizens will not be allowed to own firearms in Estonia

13.07

Top artists to give free Tartu concerts during Rally Estonia

18.07

EDF commander: Russia has failed to break the Ukrainian people

18.07

Estonian hotel, spa rates to go up this fall

08:44

Seizing weapons held by Russian citizens to require additional manpower

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: