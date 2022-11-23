Driverless delivery robots to hit streets of Tallinn's medieval Old Town

The City of Tallinn and Cleveron Mobility AS are signing a cooperation agreement for a two-month pilot project allowing the developer of driverless delivery robots, operating under the Clevon brand, to provide package delivery services in the Estonian capital's Old Town.

One of the city's goals as European Green Capital 2023 is to develop carbon-neutral mobility in the urban space, Tallinn Deputy Mayor Tanel Kiik (Center) said according to a press release.

"Tallinn's Old Town is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, but also an active business location and an attractive tourist destination," Kiik highlighted. "Old Town is also a place where people live. Thus it makes sense to use innovative mobility solutions to serve its institutions, businesses and residents."

According to the deputy mayor, the driverless delivery robots are a fully electric, quiet and emission-free means of transport, making them a safer and more environmentally friendly means than conventional vehicles of transporting deliveries along the narrow streets of the Old Town.

"We are entering a cooperation agreement for a period of two months, in which time a pilot project will be implemented to gain experience and determine whether the use of delivery robots in the Old Town justifies itself," he added.

A Clevon driverless delivery robot driving on Roosikrantsi tänav, opposite Tallinn's Freedom Square. Source: A. Vaida

This cooperation agreement is an important step toward the implementation of environmentally solutions, said Clevon CEO Arno Kütt.

"If we want to improve the quality of life in Central Tallinn, fully electric vehicles such as the CLEVON 1 are one possible solution for helping reduce pollution int he area," he explained, referring to the multifunctional driverless vehicle being developed by the company.

One of the aims of the pilot project, together with partner DHL Express Estonia, is also to demonstrate the need for and benefits of the new delivery solution in the city's Old Town, he added.

Under the cooperation agreement, the city will allow Clevon to operate its delivery robots for deliveries to institutions and businesses in the pedestrian area of Tallinn's Old Town. As they are remote-controlled vehicles and there is still insufficient data on their use in heavy traffic, Clevon's delivery robots will be permitted to operate outside of the Old Town's service hours, such as between 6-10 a.m.

CLEVON 1 delivery robots measure 1.15 meters wide by 1.55 meters high and 2.5 meters long and are equipped with six cameras providing a 360-degree view of the vehicle to ensure safety. The company will not operate more than one delivery robot at a time.



Earlier this fall, DPD rolled out the use of Clevon-built driverless delivery robots for the first time in the Central Estonian city of Viljandi.

