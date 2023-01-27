Tallinn launches platform to help tech companies in testing their products

This year, Tallinn is the European Green Capital, and in close collaboration with the Tehnopol Science and Business Park, the city launches the "Test in Tallinn" project, which creates an attractive business environment where various green technologies can be tested, with the goal of helping both domestic and international companies in expanding their business operations.

Tallinn's "Test in Tallinn" initiative invites companies from around the world to test their smart solutions in three core areas: mobility, energy efficiency, and renewable energy.

"We are especially keen to suport technology that we can implement in the city of Tallinn," Mihhail Kõlvart, the mayor of Tallinn, said at the press event on Friday January 27.

"We support model solutions that are ready for testing, but we are also interested in supporting tech products that have already been developed and tested elsewhere," Kõlvart said introducing the concept of "Test in Tallinn."

"We know today that public sector decision-making must be based on knowledge and science, which means we need more academic and business partners," the mayor said.

"The new platform is part of our Tallinn European Green Capital 2023 agenda, because new technologies can and must support environmental goals," Kõlvart continued.

The mayor said that he sees the role of the city of Tallinn as essentially providing an environment for the development of synergies between private and academic sectors and aiding in the municipal implementation of the products and services.

Auve Tech and the city of Tallinn testing "Iseauto" autonomous vehicles in Lasnamäe district in 2022. Source: Test in Tallinn

"According to my understanding, it is our responsibility to create an environment, to provide opportunities, which may be even more critical than financing product development," he said.

"We want to establish the new platform for structural cooperation between different sectors, such as academic, business start-ups and public sector."

Kõlvart said the city sees the new initiative as establishing a model of collaborative practices, which could also help the city government to improve its administrative efficiency. "As a mayor, I especially welcome projects that can help us to increase the efficiency of Tallinn city government," he said, adding that the cross-sector cooperation could be much better streamlined to ensure long-lasting results.

R8 Diagnostics automatically detects faults, anomalies and analyses the systems technical performance based on historical operation. It is essentially a tool that simplifies and improves the efficiency of building's technical management. Source: Test in Tallinn

R8 Technologies' building efficiency diagnostic IT tool was one of the more advanced tech products showcased at the "Test in Tallinn" press event. The diagnostic tool provides an overview of the municipal building's room temperatures, automation, heating, cooling, ventilation, condition of the air conditioning systems and a list of improvements that would enable savings, more advanced fault detection and better energy consumption overview.

Tallinn launches the project in collaboration with Techopol Science and Business Park, a site for smart solution development and testing. Indrek Orav, CEO of Tehnopol Science and Business Park, said that the testing phase is the most important in the development of products and services.

"For technology to be ready, it has to undergo multiple tests to ensure that it is safe, complies with rules and finally has all the functionality necessary to meet the needs of the market and consumer in society," Orav said.

Tallinn and Technopol provide companies with the opportunity to test their products in a living city environment, which serves as a bridge between testing new technology in a lab and bringing it to a larger global market.

"Technopol has over 20 years of experience working with a wide range of businesses. We've seen how critical this testing phase is for learning from mistakes, changing business models, and implementing new technology," Orav said.

While the platform is intended for testing well-developed ideas or expanding the business portfolios of already-established tech companies, young entrepreneurs with new plans are also welcome to participate. Orav explained that new ideas would first go through the development phase at a Technopol start-up accelerator.

Technopol has already an experience cooperating with municipality ("Tallinn Innovation") on helping several young companies to implement their technologies in the areas of data collection, road temperature detection, energy efficiency measurment and other fields. "Tallin is very open to innovation and new ideas and at least tries to implement them," he said.

The city chose three major areas — mobility, energy efficiency, and renewable energy — because they have the most impact and legislative readiness, and because they are where cooperation between the city and local entrepreneurs is currently most productive.

What is the standard for a good idea? Can anyone make one? What stage should the company be in? Watch the video of the platform's launch event to learn more.

The city website provides a summary of the terms and explains the concept of the project, while the Technopol website has more detailed information.

Cleveron introduces the world to the next-generation delivery vehicle, the CLEVON 1. The new robot courier becomes the first in Europe to offer autonomous delivery services, starting with DPD and DHL. Source: Test in Tallinn

