Estonian Starship food delivery robots are now in action in the English city of Leeds, reports newspaper the Yorkshire Post.

According to a report in the Yorkshire Post, Starship delivery robots, which are already in use in the south of England, will now also be trialled for three months at two supermarkets in Leeds.

A representative of Leeds City Council said, that one of the aims of introducing the robots is to provide alternative options for those in the city with mobility problems, which make it challenging for them to access local facilities.

If the trial proves successful, ccording to the report., Starship Technologies, will look to expand its delivery robot services to other parts of Leeds and Yorkshire.

