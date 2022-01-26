Starship Technologies receives €50 million development loan

Robot delivery company Starship Technologies has received a €50 million development loan from the European Investment Bank which will allow the firm to double in size.

The company plans to recruit almost 800 more people worldwide this year, including in Estonia, ETV's current affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported on Tuesday.

"We are hiring people first and foremost, especially in Estonia. We plan to hire hundreds of people, including dozens or hundreds of engineers, robot operators and other people in Estonia," said co-founder Ahti Heinla.

The company will expand its services in Tallinn, elsewhere in Europe and the U.S.

The loan is intended to promote research and development. Thousands more delivery robots will also be built at the Starship Engineering and Innovation Center in Tallinn.

--

