Clevon delivery robot service trials in Belgium

News
The Clevon delivery robot on the public roads in Londerzeel, Belgium.
The Clevon delivery robot on the public roads in Londerzeel, Belgium. Source: ERR
News

A delivery robot produced by Estonian firm Clevon started trialing Wednesday in the small Belgian town of Londerzeel which, should it prove successful will pave the way to an expansion nationwide in Belgium, partnering with one of the largest chain stores in that country.

If the pilot project in Londerzeel, which lies between Brussels and Antwerp, proves successful, the company will have the opportunity to expand across the country with one of the largest store chains in Belgium.

The Clevon robot courier operates on the public roads and not the sidewalk, and will travel between the Colruyt Group distribution center and the chain store of the same name, ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) reported Wednesday.

The test run was controlled online, but future deliveries will be automated, AK reported, while an exception has been made to Belgian law, which would not permit truly driverless vehicles on the roads, to allow the service to function, AK said.

Sander Sebastian Agur, CEO at Clevon, said: "We were able to bring a lot of experience from Estonia. We have been operating on Estonian roads for two-and-a-half years already. And the experience we have on Estonian roads was taken very seriously here and as a basis for allowing us on the roads here."

Kristof Rombaut, a regional intelligent transport systems engineer, said that the Federal Transport Authority together with the province of Flemish Brabant, agreed to the exception due to a mixed model of the robot uses.

He said: "Federal Authorities, together with us, did indeed accept the exception, because here you have a mixed model. The vehicle itself also has sensors that will act upon traffic, so that human interaction automation can indeed be switched, which is technologically quite revolutionary, especially in putting it on the open roads in Belgium for the first time."

While Tallinn residents may be used to different parcel robots, in Belgium this still requires some adaptation, though there is potential to expand significantly there, AK reported, with possible volumes many times larger than those in Estonia. 

For example, the Colruyt group's turnover last year came to nearly €10 billion.

Agur added that: "We are first testing here in Londerzeel, after which we will be looking at new locations to expand the service into. We have received some very strong indications from the Colruyt group, which means that we may be able to cover the whole of Belgium using our robots, depending on how well we do here in Londerzeel. So we'll take things step-by-step."

The Clevon brand is operated by Cleveron Mobility AS, who also recently inked a two-month pilot deal with Tallinn City Government, servicing the old town.

Cleveron also produces automated parcel machines.

Small delivery robots have become a common sight in Tallinn in recent years and don't seem to have fazed the public. Some of these are operated by Clevon competitor and fellow Estonian firm Starship.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Mari Peegel

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

Related

world cup 2022 ON ETV

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

12:20

Division to help coordinate allied cooperation

11:42

Tallinn Airport switches from natural gas to district heating

11:37

Winner of Tartu Cathedral lighting design competition announced

10:54

ERR in Ukraine: Estonian aid organization taking hope to Ukrainians

10:39

Ida-Viru County aims to learn from experience to keep roads snow-free

10:39

Elering puts Estlink-3 cable environmental assessment out to tender

10:04

Realtor: Share of rental space on the rise in Estonia

10:03

Clevon delivery robot service trials in Belgium

09:38

Politicians: We may need lower standards for new wave of Ukrainian refugees

09:10

Statistics: Average monthly wage in Estonia up 8 percent to €1,679

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

21.11

Estonian police, FBI arrest suspects over $575 million cryptocurrency fraud

16.11

All World Cup matches live on ETV channels and ERR sports portal

23.11

Astronaut candidate Maris Tali to find out ESA decision on Wednesday

23.11

Driverless delivery robots to hit streets of Tallinn's medieval Old Town

23.11

Estonian-Finnish power transmission connection Estlink 1 down Updated

23.11

Tallinn to remove cycle lane separating poles from December

22.11

Don't leave homes unheated this winter, warns apartment association union

23.11

Monuments committee recommends keeping Tehumardi Memorial Updated

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: