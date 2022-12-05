Wise, University of Tartu team up to launch scholarship for women in IT

Estonian-founded financial tech company Wise and the University of Tartu Foundation on Monday announced the launch of a new scholarship for women studying IT at the University of Tartu (TÜ).

All undergraduate and graduate women students at the University of Tartu's Institute of Computer Science are eligible to apply for one of three €1,000 scholarships being issued in cooperation between Wise and the University of Tartu Foundation, according to a press release.

Wise, which reached unicorn status in 2011 under the name TransferWise, is also pledging to cooperate with the foundation to offer scholarship winners opportunities to network as well as explore future career options.

"We are focusing on supporting women students, as currently there are still significantly fewer women than men working in technical positions," explained Sandra Horma, strategy lead in the company's Financial Crime Operations (FCO).

"It is amazing to see the number of women students in computer science programs constantly growing," Horma said, adding that by supporting students, they can help further accelerate this trend.

Women currently account for 30 percent of the total number of students enrolled at TÜ's Institute of Computer Science. Over the last five years, this number has increased by 4 percent.

To apply for the scholarship, students must submit an application together with a motivation letter to the University of Tartu Foundation.

The deadline to apply is Tuesday, January 10, 2023.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!