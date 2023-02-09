University of Tartu celebrates Day of Women in Science

On February 11, the University of Tartu and the Estonian Youth Academy of Sciences (EYAS) celebrate the Day of Women in Science for the third time. All researchers and students are welcome to participate in the social media campaign.

In the social media campaign held from February 8 to 11, researchers introduce their work and speak of their latest discoveries. When writing about the Day of Women in Science on social media, hashtags #NaisedTeaduses and #WomenInScience could be used, and a logo is available for download here.

Ester Oras, associate professor in analytical chemistry and associate professor of archaeology at the University of Tartu and vice president of EYAS, said that the goal of celebrating the Day of Women in Science is, on the one hand, to highlight and appreciate the daily work and achievements of women researchers. On the other hand, the aim is to contribute to promoting gender equality and breaking gender stereotypes in academia and society.

"Equal representation of women in academia and managerial positions, their active involvement and empowerment is the key issue for better and more influential science," Oras said.

A panel discussion on gender equality and women in science is held at Tartu Elektriteater on February 14 starting at 15:00.

The panel is moderated by Raili Marling, head of the department of English studies and professor of English. Ester Oras, as well as aesearch fellow of molecular immunology, Uku Haljasorg, and Leho Ainsaar, dean of the faculty of science and technology will participate in the discussion.

The film "Picture a Scientist" will be screened following the discussion.

"Picture a Scientist" is a 2020 documentary highlighting gender inequality in science. Several prominent female researchers share their stories, including cases of discrimination and harassment. The documentary features the professor of biology Nancy Hopkins, the chemist Raychelle Burks and the geoscientist Jane Willenbring, among other scientists. Many research institutions throughout the world have held screenings of the film to increase awareness of gender issues within STEM.

The Day of Women and Girls in Science was established at the initiative of the UN in 2015. Estonia has celebrated the day since 2021, led by the University of Tartu and EYAS. The day aims to underline the role of women and girls in the development of science, break stereotypes and encourage women to pursue a career in science.

