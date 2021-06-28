Former prime minister joins PERH hospital supervisory board

Former prime minister Taavi Rõivas (Reform) has joined the board of Tallinn's North Estonia Medical Center (PERH). His term starts on July 1 and lasts for three years.

Georg Männik (chairman), Marika Priske, Imre Rammul, Sven Kirsipuu, Vladimir Šokman and Mayor of Tallinn Mihhail Kõlvart (Center) are also members of the board.

Rõivas stepped down as a member of the Riigikogu in October 2020 and joined Auve Tech which produces self-driving cars.

He is still a member of the Reform Party and has been a member since 1998. Rõivas served as prime minister between 2014 and 2016.

