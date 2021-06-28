Former prime minister joins PERH hospital supervisory board

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Former prime minister, Taavi Rõivas (Reform). Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Former prime minister Taavi Rõivas (Reform) has joined the board of Tallinn's North Estonia Medical Center (PERH). His term starts on July 1 and lasts for three years.

Georg Männik (chairman), Marika Priske, Imre Rammul, Sven Kirsipuu, Vladimir Šokman and Mayor of Tallinn Mihhail Kõlvart (Center) are also members of the board.

Rõivas stepped down as a member of the Riigikogu in October 2020 and joined Auve Tech which produces self-driving cars.

He is still a member of the Reform Party and has been a member since 1998. Rõivas served as prime minister between 2014 and 2016.  

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

09:56

Former prime minister joins PERH hospital supervisory board

09:26

Tartu's Car-Free Avenue to bring temporary traffic changes

08:58

Tallinn investigating water pollution at Stroomi beach

08:36

Walk-in vaccination to be tested at shopping centers

27.06

Tänak: Kenya was another difficult weekend for Hyundai

27.06

Daily: Võsu village hosts poetry, comedy shows

27.06

Tänak third in Rally Kenya, first in points test Updated

27.06

Malta first EU state placed on international money laundering watch-list

27.06

Three South Estonian men shoot themselves in the hand to dodge bet loss

27.06

AK: Work restoring electricity links in capital ongoing days after storm

27.06

AK: Narva 'Venice' dwellers anxious on development's future

27.06

Health Board: 27 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours, no deaths

26.06

Kontaveit parts company with coach after Eastbourne defeat

26.06

Watch: Pilot's-eye view of Red Arrows Victory Day Tallinn extravaganza

26.06

Kontaveit loses in Eastbourne WTA final

26.06

President Ilves: More reflection, please

26.06

'Rahva teenrid': Isamaa's treatment of in-house opposition interesting

26.06

Tänak: We expected even tougher conditions but there have been no surprises

26.06

Price of electricity to become more changeable in the future

26.06

Seeder: "Thrashing" Hungary should not become a tradition

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: