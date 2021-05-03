Narva, Ivangorod cross border concert marks International Jazz Day

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Jaak Sooäär and Aleksei Kruglov performing in Narva and Ivangorod on International Jazz Day on April 30, 2021. Source: ERR
News

A concert was held at the castles in the border cities of Narva, Estonia and Ivangorod, Russia last week to mark International Jazz Day.

Guitarist Jaak Sooäär and saxophonist Aleksei Kruglov last played together in Moscow before the coronavirus pandemic started. On Friday, they held a 40-minute concert with Sooäär performing in Narva on Hermann Castle and Kruglov standing on the Ivangorod Fortress across the Narva River.

"That's why we played together here and also we wanted to show that music does not have borders. Music still needs to be played and played together and music connects people, in my opinion, it's very important," Sooäär told ETV's current affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera"

Speaking about the experience he said, as the pair are a few hundred meters apart, the sound is delayed slightly so the music cannot be played in sync in the way that is usually played together on stage.

"We practiced on Zoom, there's a distance that's uncomfortable in some ways. We got used to it and tried what works and what doesn't. It seems to me that playing here was even easier than on a computer. So we were ready for it," Sooäär added.  

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:08

New EDF contingent begins service in Mali anti-insurgency operation

16:54

Over 12,000 people have downloaded a COVID-19 vaccination certificate

16:42

Robert Rooba signs one-year contract with KHL team Severstal

16:21

Tartu seeking visitors' ideas for 'Car-Free Avenue' 2021

15:41

Narva, Ivangorod cross border concert marks International Jazz Day

15:25

Committee sends four buildings to Riigikogu for cultural endowment

14:55

President invited on Bellingshausen Arctic trip

14:26

Center Party expects foreign affairs, interior ministers to join party

14:05

Scientific council chief: No major events in summer

13:44

Synlab offering paid covid testing using mouth rinsing liquid samples

13:09

Experts: Real estate market is heating up, no price drop expected

12:42

Aeroflot suspends Tallinn-Moscow flights

12:16

Scientific council draws up three infection risk scenarios

11:48

National handball team out of Euro qualifiers after big loss to Germany

11:20

500 more deaths recorded in 2020 than 2019

10:52

Kaljulaid visiting Poland to mark May 3 Constitution anniversary

10:34

Health Board: 179 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed, four deaths

10:22

Tallinn drawing up tramline project to Lasnamäe mega hospital

09:56

Unemployment fund proposes extending wage compensation scheme

09:39

Over 50s can get vaccinated against covid-19 from Monday Updated

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: