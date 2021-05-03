Narva, Ivangorod cross border concert marks International Jazz Day

A concert was held at the castles in the border cities of Narva, Estonia and Ivangorod, Russia last week to mark International Jazz Day.

Guitarist Jaak Sooäär and saxophonist Aleksei Kruglov last played together in Moscow before the coronavirus pandemic started. On Friday, they held a 40-minute concert with Sooäär performing in Narva on Hermann Castle and Kruglov standing on the Ivangorod Fortress across the Narva River.

"That's why we played together here and also we wanted to show that music does not have borders. Music still needs to be played and played together and music connects people, in my opinion, it's very important," Sooäär told ETV's current affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera".

Speaking about the experience he said, as the pair are a few hundred meters apart, the sound is delayed slightly so the music cannot be played in sync in the way that is usually played together on stage.

"We practiced on Zoom, there's a distance that's uncomfortable in some ways. We got used to it and tried what works and what doesn't. It seems to me that playing here was even easier than on a computer. So we were ready for it," Sooäär added.

