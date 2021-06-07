30th independence restoration anniversary to end with night song festival

Night Song Festival. Source: Ülo Josing, ERR
Night Song Festival. Source: Ülo Josing, ERR
The events of the 30th anniversary of the Restoration of Independence on August 20 will culminate with singing parties taking place all over Estonia at night, the largest of which will be in Tallinn, Tartu, Narva, Rakvere and Pärnu.

On the afternoon of August 20, starting at 7 pm, nighttime song festivals will take place in various places all over Estonia and will be broadcast by ERR. 

Jaanus Rohumaa, the head of the event committee, said at the moment the whole song program lasts almost six hours and consists of different song blocks. The exact schedule of the song festival will be confirmed at the beginning of July and the organizers are communicating with the Health Board about the exact number of participants allowed. 

"On August 20, a lot of different events will take place, starting with the festive flag-raising and the August 20 Club gathering. A family day will be held at the TV tower. The Singing Revolution Museum will be open on the Song Festival Grounds," Rohumaa said.

He is also encouraging people to participate independently with friends and family: "My idea, for example, is even for people to set up screens in their backyards and invite their friends, acquaintances and loved ones there."

Rohumaa said, additionally, a program of summer events to commemorate the anniversary has been prepared and will take place across the country. These include exhibitions, performances and youth projects.

The 30th-anniversary program of the Republic of Estonia is available in more detail at https://30aastat.ee (link in Estonian).

Editor: Roberta Vaino

