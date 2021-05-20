Jazzkaar music festival announces renewed festival program

Jazz music festival Jazzkaar, which is taking place in August for the first time, has revealed its program. From August 23-29, the Telliskivi Creative City (Loomelinnak) will turn into a summer-end jazz oasis where a rich music program can be enjoyed - both through the different coloring and the excellence of instrumental music.

Musicians from 10 countries will perform in the main program of the 32nd festival Jazzkaar with thirty concerts. "We are glad that the team of the Jazzkaar 2021 festival managed to bring most of the concerts from the spring program to August, and we can offer jazz fans a diverse top-level music program," Anne Erm, the festival's artistic director.

"20 of the 30 concerts in the main program of the Jazzkaar 2021 festival are those of Estonian artists. We want to offer domestic musicians as many performances as possible because the time where everything was closed has left a great longing for live concerts in the hearts of both the audience and musicians," Erm said.

The festival will be opened by the beloved saxophonist Raivo Tafenau, presenting the album "The Same Differences" with his music with his ensemble and Tallinn Chamber Orchestra conducted by Rasmus Puur. Legendary pianist and composer Tõnu Naissoo, who is celebrating his 70th anniversary, will introduce his new work to his Electric Group.

Many domestic favorites perform new compositions or music from recently released albums at the festival, including Argo Vals Band, Dagö, deLULU, Janno Trump Clarity Ensemble, Joel Remmel Trio, Mingo Rajandi Quintet, The Motown Sound, New Wind Jazz Orchestra & Kristjan Randalu and Tanel Ruben Quintet. London-Tallinn Cosmic Bridge and Mart Soo & Florian Walter introduce international cooperation. Modulshtein and Raimond Mägi Trio touch on the spheres of experimental music. ELLIP, Modulshtein and Susanna Aleksandra were added to the main program.

Foreign artists include English singer Lucy Woodward, Norwegian jazz vocalist Torun Eriksen, Dutch trio Tin Men and the Telephone, French multi-instrumentalist Mino Cinelu and Norwegian trumpet player Nils Petter Molvaer, Swiss pianist-minimalist Nik Bärtsch, who presents his latest solo album program, Finnish artist Jesse Markin. The main performer of Jazzkaar is the Grammy Award-winning American jazz diva Dee Dee Bridgewater, who will perform with the Estonian Dream Big Band on November 12 at Alexela Concert Hall.

The Jazzkaar's concerts take place on the Vaba Lava in Tallinn and in the Fotografiska of the Photo Art Center, various artists also reach the audiences of Tartu, Pärnu, Viljandi and Rakvere. The festival takes place from August 23 to 29.

