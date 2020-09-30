news

Several Jazzkaar foreign artists can not perform due to travel restrictions

News
Jazzkaar
Jazzkaar Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Jazz festival Jazzkaar's organizing team announced there have been changes made to the main program of the festival. Several foreign artists who were included in the program before, can't participate due to travel restrictions.

On October 10, Estonian pop artist NOËP will give a concert instead of the Romania-Austrian duo Moonlight Breakfast at Vaba Lava.

German pianist Niklas Paschburg will give a full-length concert instead of a joint concert, which will take place on October 12 at Vaba Lava. Icelandic band Hugar cannot perform.

For safety reasons, the Disco Tallinn party is not happening. There, the British band Crackazat was supposed to do a live concert. Instead, Estonian singer Rita Ray will give a concert in Fotografiska.

The performance of Peedu Kass-Theodor Sink & The Free Musketeers will take place on October 10 at 6 p.m. in Fotografiska, the Latvian-Estonian band Anna Wibe Vibes will not perform.

Tickets for the Moonlight Breakfast concert will provide admission to the NOËP concert. Tickets for the Disco Tallinn party guarantee admission to the Rita Ray concert on October 9 at Fotografiska Tallinn. In addition, the festival offers the opportunity to return tickets or exchange them for gift cards. Tickets will be returned or exchanged until October 31.

--

Editor: Roberta Vaino

