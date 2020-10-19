Gallery: Ocean and Baltic Sea exhibitions opened at Seaplane Harbour

Two new American Museum of Natural History exhibitions were opened in Tallinn's Seaplane Harbour (Lennusadam) on Saturday, set to shed light on life in the world's many bodies of water, including the Baltic Sea.

The temporary exhibitions are called "Unseen Oceans" ("Tundmatu ookean") and "The Baltic Sea in the World Ocean" ("Läänemeri maailmameres") and are part of a series by the American Museum of Natural History.

Urmas Dresen, head of the Estonian Maritime Museum, said: "Estonian scientists participate in top-level science projects examining the world's seas, which is why it is time the topic is brought to our museum visitors in popular-science form."

Dresen added: "Opening the exhibition in Tallinn allows everyone to see the American Museum of Natural History's vision of how and what can be explained in oceans, with just 15 percent of them explored. The Baltic Sea however is one of the most investigated bodies of water in the world and that is how the American exhibit was supplemented by an exhibit of our home sea, developed by five scientists."

He added that the exhibition is the second cooperation project between the Maritime Museum and the American Museum of Natural History, one of the largest museums in the United States.

John Sparks, curator of the "Unseen Oceans" exhibit, praised the creativity of his maritime scientist colleagues: "They use and adapt the most modern technology to reach discoveries we could only dream of earlier. For example, we recently explained how fluorescence is presented on sea fish - a phenomenon, through which organisms absorb light, change it and then radiate it in a different color."

Sparks added: "Exhibition visitors will find out about that research and much more, meeting scientists who shed light behind the borders of world seas we have not seen yet."

The exhibit "Unseen Oceans" is open until April 25, 2021. "The Baltic Sea in the World Ocean" is set to run until June 30, 2021.

--

