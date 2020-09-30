Gallery: Nominees for landscape architecture annual awards revealed

A record 34 entries for the Estonian Landscape Architects Union Annual Awards were put forward this year.

An international jury included landscape architects Pia Kuusiniemi, Laura Männamaa and Sulev Nurme, urbanist-urban planner Kristi Grišakov and architect Elo Kiivet selected the final 12.

"It is very gratifying to see that the role of landscape architecture in shaping a good living environment has become more and more valued, and this is also shown by the twice as rich harvest of the previous year," said Elo Kiivet.

"Works from all over Estonia have been presented and some very high-quality projects have been shown in very small places. level."

The nominees in the four categories are listed below

Town Centers

Elva City Center - Ülle Maiste, Diana Taalfeld, Anne Saarniit, Roomet Helbre and Taavi Kuningas

- Ülle Maiste, Diana Taalfeld, Anne Saarniit, Roomet Helbre and Taavi Kuningas Kuressaare City Center - Häli-Ann Tooms, Mari-Liis Männik, Project in Cube

- Häli-Ann Tooms, Mari-Liis Männik, Project in Cube Paldiski Town Square - Madis Vaikmaa, Martin Saarnak, Rait Aas

Public space

Estonian Landscape Architects Union Annual Awards: Kuressaare City Center. Source: Pilleli Läets

Outdoor spaces

The Estonian Media building - Mirko Traks, Uku Mark Pärtel, Kristjan Talistu, Juhan Teppart and Karin Bachmann

- Mirko Traks, Uku Mark Pärtel, Kristjan Talistu, Juhan Teppart and Karin Bachmann Delta Center of the University of Tartu - Kadi Nigul and Kristian Nigul, architects Illimar Truverk and Sander Aas

- Kadi Nigul and Kristian Nigul, architects Illimar Truverk and Sander Aas Vastseliina Episcopal Castle - landscape architects Kersti Lootus, Katri Soonberg, Kadri Uusen and Siim Lootus

Estonian Landscape Architects Union Annual Awards: The outdoor space at the University of Tartu's Delta Center. Source: Maris Tomba

Yards

Inner courtyard for the F1 quarter of Kopli lines - Kaie Kuldkepp

- Kaie Kuldkepp Päeva Park - Kerttu Kõll and Maarja Tüür, landscaping consultant Maarja Gustavson, architect Anu Tammemägi

- Kerttu Kõll and Maarja Tüür, landscaping consultant Maarja Gustavson, architect Anu Tammemägi Courtyard of Uus-Veerenni residential area - Mirko Traks, Uku Mark Pärtel, Kristjan Talistu, Juhan Teppart and Karin Bachmann

Estonian Landscape Architects Union Annual Awards: Päeva park. Source: Enlil Sonn

Special bonus award

Car-free Avenue - Tõnis Arjus, Ragnar Kekkonen, Maris Peebo, Anna-Liisa Unt

- Tõnis Arjus, Ragnar Kekkonen, Maris Peebo, Anna-Liisa Unt Helle Väärsi

Võru City Government

Tartu's Car-Free Avenue. Source: Maanus Kullamaa

The winners will be announced on December 9 at the architectural awards ceremony.

