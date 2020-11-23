Coronavirus restrictions apply to cinemas, theaters from November 28

From November 28, additional restrictions will apply in theaters, cinema and concert halls. In Harju and Ida-Viru Counties a 50 percent occupancy rate is allowed while in other counties across Estonia up to 400 people can be in attendance.

Minister of Culture Tõnis Lukas (Isamaa) told ERR the government had agreed to impose audience restrictions on theaters and cinemas from Saturday (November 28).

He said the 50 percent occupancy rate had been introduced to Harju and Ida-Viru counties due to the high rate of infection in both regions.

Lukas said it was decided to give the cultural organizers extra time to reorganize as tickets for sold-out events cannot be refunded overnight.

"Theater managers have behaved responsibly throughout the autumn," Lukas emphasized, mentioning that some theaters were sticking to the 50 percent occupancy rule without having to do so.

Margus Allikmaa, the head of the Association of Performing Arts Institutions, told ERR that although all theaters have different methods for dispersing people, but one thing is certain: if the person who bought the ticket is not contacted, they can still go to the performance.

The government is expected to agree more coronavirus restrictions today, after agreeing mandatory mask and social distancing rules in principle on Friday. It is not yet known when they will come into force.

