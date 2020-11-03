news

Mexicans in Tartu celebrate Dia de Muertos by opening exhibition ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
News

Dia de Muertos, the Mexican holiday for the Day of the Dead, was celebrated on November 2 in Tartu with the opening of an exhibition by Estonian artist Meiu Münt, who was inspired by a traditional Mexican song about death.

On Monday, a Mexican woman living in Tartu, her face covered in paint depicting the female form of death, sang a song for Dia de Muertos, that by chance ended up as insipiration for Estonian artist Meiu Münt a few years ago.

Münt, who has never been to Mexico and had no prior knowledge of the culture, was inspired to create an exhibition of her own paintings depicting death, ETV's daily affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported on Monday.

The artist said: "I happened upon a very beautiful video on Youtube. It later turned out that it was a well-known Mexican tradition and it was so gripping for me that it began developing from there. It was so beautiful for some reason, I had never heard anything like it."

The paintings mainly depict La Calavera Catrina, translated as "Elegant Skull". The inspiring song also speaks on the beauty of death.

A Mexican woman living in Tartu, Dalisa Camci, explained: "It represents this woman, which is the Catarina, the woman in the paintings. It is like the beauty of death, it is stylish, it is fresh, sort of sad but still has some sort of fun in it. Very beautiful and in Mexican culture, we always have it in our hearts."

Along with the exhibition, traditional Dia de Muertos customs were introduced. The celebrations, while similar in essence to All Souls' Day (Hingedepäev), are much more colorful than in Estonia.

Instead of placing candles on windows and gravesites, Mexicans create an altar for their dead. Monday's event in Tartu also saw an altar created.

"It is to remind us of the people that passed away and then it is a celebration because they come back home in this state. So we prepare the food that they like, we offer them some water for their walk home," Camci said.

Meiu Münt's exhibition is open for visitors in Tartu's Aparaaditehas in the store tARTu.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:53

Bank of Estonia announces new deputy governor

17:36

Authority starts proceedings after ski coach alleged ban violations

17:08

Portal: Ministry bill aims to ease foreign national doctor registration

16:37

Government agrees coronavirus surveillance studies will continue

16:06

Court finds Tartu ex-deputy mayor partially guilty, issues €16,000 fine

15:36

Health Board: Teachers need to socially distance at school

15:01

Opposition parties table nearly 30 amendments to state budget bill

14:36

Tallink sees almost 80 percent fall in passenger numbers in October

14:05

Tallinn asks residents to use population register e-services

13:39

Mexicans in Tartu celebrate Dia de Muertos by opening exhibition

13:13

Coalition considers earlier closing time instead of alcohol consumption ban

12:42

Ministry and child welfare union battle over minors' employment regulations

12:17

Tanel Leok announces retirement after 20-year motocross career

11:52

Poll: EKRE only party whose voters pick Trump over Biden at US election

11:13

Head of scientific council not in favor of mass COVID-19 testing

11:00

Health Board: 80 new COVID-19 cases diagnosed over last 24 hours Updated

10:49

Latvia weighing up new coronavirus state of emergency

10:34

Prime minister offers condolences after Vienna terror attack

10:21

Mati Alaver assists skiers in Finland, association emphasizes ban

09:48

Central bank governor emphasizes transparency when using EU recovery fund

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: