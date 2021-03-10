President commemorates March 1944 Tallinn air raid anniversary ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
President Kaljulaid lighting a candle in memory of the March 9 1944 air raid victims, at a memorial alcove in Tallinn's Old Town. Source: Office of the President of the Republic of Estonia
News

Tuesday saw the 77th anniversary of the mass air raid on Tallinn by Soviet bombers, and was marked by small ceremonies including one attended by President Kersti Kaljulaid.

The raid destroyed several historic buildings in the Old Town, killed around 500 people and levelled around a third of the city's buildings, many of which were constructed of wood.

A ceremony at the Siselinna cemetery in the city center, resting place of many of the victims, also took place, with the usual coronavirus restrictions applying, ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) reported.

Tallinn City Museum (Tallinna Linnamuuseum) also hosts images of the event on a virtual exhbition on its website here (link in Estonian).

-- 

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccines

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:23

Mari-Liis Jakobson: Christmas tree and flowers on Women's Day

12:59

In January, production volumes in the energy sector increased by a third

12:33

Recovered COVID-19 patients will also receive priority vaccines

12:05

Lutsar: Education should be first to open once infection rate drops

11:27

LSM: Latvia opening up to 'essential' third-country flight links

10:58

President commemorates March 1944 Tallinn air raid anniversary

10:42

Health Board: 1,484 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed, eight deaths

10:31

Estonia halts usage of vaccine batch to conduct investigation

10:10

Estonia requests additional 660,000 Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses from EU

09:46

Audit report: Free county public transport has not fulfilled goals

09:21

Health Board: All contacts, even among children, should be taken to minimum

08:56

Party ratings: Reform continue on up, EKRE confirmed second-most popular

08:10

Crisis leaders preparing to announce highest level of emergency

00:05

AK: Ambulance crews may need to be reduced in size to cope with crisis

09.03

Health minister: COVID-19 rates will fall from late March

09.03

Supreme Court throws out, puts to bed long-running 'Nelery' name case

09.03

Head of Catholic Church in Estonia: Pope's Iraq visit a historic one

09.03

Government approves lock-down measures starting Thursday

09.03

Tartu city kindergarten fees waived for one month

09.03

Estonian personnel take part in major NATO multinational exercise

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: