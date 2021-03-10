President commemorates March 1944 Tallinn air raid anniversary

Tuesday saw the 77th anniversary of the mass air raid on Tallinn by Soviet bombers, and was marked by small ceremonies including one attended by President Kersti Kaljulaid.

The raid destroyed several historic buildings in the Old Town, killed around 500 people and levelled around a third of the city's buildings, many of which were constructed of wood.

300 Soviet aircraft attacked Tallinn on the night of 9 March 1944, killing more than 757 people and making far more, some 20,000, homeless. The Soviets dropped over 3,000 bombs, split roughly 50/50 between high explosives and incendiaries. pic.twitter.com/uDvoLmArPD — IllimarLepikvonWirén (@iLepikVonWiren) March 9, 2021

A ceremony at the Siselinna cemetery in the city center, resting place of many of the victims, also took place, with the usual coronavirus restrictions applying, ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) reported.

Tallinn City Museum (Tallinna Linnamuuseum) also hosts images of the event on a virtual exhbition on its website here (link in Estonian).

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!