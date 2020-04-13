ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Jõelähtme traffic restrictions have proved effective and stopped crowds ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Jägala Waterfall.
Jägala Waterfall. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Jõelähtme Municipality Mayor Andrus Umboja said the weekend passed calmly after new restrictions were introduced which limited non-essential vehicles to combat crowds flocking to beauty spots. There were still some smaller violations.

Last week the municipality introduced restrictions stopping visitors from being able to visit Jägala Waterfall, which had seen big crowds gathering in the warm weather during the previous weekend. The ban does not apply to local residents and service vehicles.

Speaking on Vikerraadio on Monday morning, Umboja said: "On Sunday, April 13, the weather played its part. During the previous days, the contribution of the media had been big enough that there were no big crowds moving and the individual people who were lost or maybe came to try [their luck] were instructed by the rescue and police patrols. There weren't many problems."

Umboja said the police, voluntary rescuers and environmental inspection and cooperating to patrol the area.

"I´m not sure whether the police would have issued fines but there were smaller violators who tried to drive to the Jägala Waterfall," Umboja said. He added he had also been to check on the situation and issue instructions to people.

"Just a month ago, we wouldn't have wanted to dream in our worst nightmares that something like this would have to be organized, to install prohibition signs to forbid people to come to these scenic places. But the situation fell out of our hands," Umboja said explaining the restrictions and giving examples of people not being able to drive out of their gardens because people had parked their cars outside the gardens. "Locals started to claim that they weren't feeling safe."

It should be noted that restrictions haven't been set to people but to cars. "We actually have several places you can come with your car, park it and then walk. The idea was to disperse the concentration to the places where people live close together, so that not many people with cars would come there, but that they would move around in slightly wider areas."

Regarding the legal basis, Umboja marked that the traffic is regulated on the basis of traffic rules and that the emergency situation conditions different understandings and solutions.

Restrictions are currently agreed on with the Road Administration during the emergency situation until May 1. "We will keep the signs for an as short amount of time as possible. It is possible that within a week, if there is not so much movement, they can be alleviated."

Last week, Jõelähtme Municipality installed signs prohibiting entry at the intersection of Koogi road and Jägala-Joa road. In addition, the roads in the village of Kaberneeme in the direction of the center and in the direction of the Neeme peak were closed. Prohibition signs were placed at the intersection of Kaberneeme and the intersection of Ihasalu and Tanuma road.

The purpose of the traffic restrictions is to reduce mass gatherings and the risk of COVID-19 spreading in the rural municipality. Traffic restrictions have been coordinated with the Road Administration and the police.

The village of Käsmu, which is a popular tourist destination, also set similar restrictions.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

jõelähtmetraffic restrictionsjägala waterfall
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Easter online
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
12:36

Registered unemployment rises to 7 percent

12:13

Olympic Committee appeals to stay home reach half a million people

12:12

Health Board: 24 new coronavirus cases diagnosed, three more deaths Updated

11:47

Jõelähtme traffic restrictions have proved effective and stopped crowds

11:21

Government to decide on extending the emergency situation at end of April

11:19

Head of Economic Research Institute: Current situation unique in history

10:25

Saaremaa care home residents keeping in touch with loved ones by tablet

09:57

Estonian-Latvian border monitored by air force helicopter

09:22

Estonia to double roadwork funding for local governments

08:59

Government will extend emergency situation, says Martin Helme

12.04

Ülle Madise: Local governments will not be given personal data of people

12.04

Samost and Sildam: Decision to restore school important for all society

12.04

City people trying their hand at rural life during coronavirus crisis

12.04

MEP: Europe must have readiness to produce goods of critical importance

12.04

Musician Jarek Kasar: Important to find a reason for staying alive

12.04

Repairs halt gas transit between Estonia and Latvia

12.04

Crisis staff chief: We managed to avoid the worst-case scenario

12.04

NT head coach: Estonian basketball has to find own way, not copy Lithuania

12.04

Crowdfunding campaign launched for financing of solar park construction

12.04

Health Board: One more death due to coronavirus, five new cases

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: