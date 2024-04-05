Galleries: Valaste falls give off last, impressive icy covering of winter

Winter is signing off with an impressive display of ice forms, at least in Valaste, Ida-Viru County.

The formations (see galleries) occur as wind carries water from the waterfall at Valaste (Valaste juga) to the river banks, during sub-zero conditions.

It is not the first time such a spectacle has been seen at Valaste, the the extent that it is referred to as the Valaste "ice world" (Jäämailm), but locals say it is more usually a late fall and winter phenomenon, and they do not recall seeing it as late as April.

This very timing means the icy wonder will sadly only be short-lived, given weather forecasts expect temperatures of +10 degrees Celsius at the weekend.

