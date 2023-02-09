Gallery: Valaste waterfall freezes in sub-zero temperatures

Valaste waterfall on February 9, 2023.
Tolia's Valaste waterfall in Ida-Viru County has frozen in the low temperatures.

Access to the site is not maintained in winter can be dangerous. Photographs taken by ERR's Dmitri Fedotkin show slippery conditions on the steps leading to the viewing platform on Thursday.

The waterfall is the highest in the Baltics and falls from height of approximately 30 meters. The water then continues into the Gulf of Finland.

