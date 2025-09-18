X!

French long-distance traveler walks 3,000 kilometers to Estonia

Frenchman Regis Denef (right) and his friend Jean (left).
Frenchman Regis Denef (right) and his friend Jean (left). Source: ERR
Regis Denef, a long-distance traveler from France, has walked 3,000 km across Europe to Estonia, facing stunning scenery, kind hosts and unexpected challenges on the way.

Denef, who has lived 16 years in a treehouse about 40 kilometers south of Paris, began his journey June 1. Reaching Rapla on Wednesday, he hopes to reach Tallinn in two days, where a ferry to Finland awaits.

Traveling entirely on foot, Denef carries only essentials in a backpack weighing12–14 kilograms with food. His first pair of shoes gave out in Vienna; the current pair may last him through Tallinn, if not longer.

"I used to hike long distances in the French mountains," Denef said. Eventually, he combined his two passions: walking and long-distance travel. Over 20 years, he has walked roughly 80,000 kilometers — across South America, Norway, Spain, Portugal and Madagascar.

Some places have amazed him. He loved Switzerland, Austria and specifically Tyrol for the mountain views. In Estonia, he's enjoyed kilometers of coastline along the Baltic Sea.

"Some days, you can relax and enjoy the weather by the water," he said. "Other days, you just walk in the rain, following trails."

Denef also shared a reality check. "Many people think a journey like this is a dream — beautiful paths and forests," he said. "It's partly true, but the reality is a bit different — it's a little mix of everything."

Along the way, he's enjoyed beautiful locations, mountains and the sun, and met generous hosts — but also those who have refused him even water.

Like in old times

Denef covers up to 60 kilometers a day, travels without a smartphone and sometimes uses GPS or public library computers to check maps.

Every country feels different: Poland is different from the Baltic countries, and even within the Baltics, Lithuania and Estonia have been easier for him than Latvia.

Why does he do it? Denef said the journey lets him experience life as a nomad and understand his own being.

"Even sitting at home, you're running from something," he said. "When I'm on the road, I respect myself. It gives me a chance to feel what life was like in ancient times, when people simply got up and started walking."

--

Editor: Neit-Eerik Nestor, Aili Vahtla

French long-distance traveler walks 3,000 kilometers to Estonia

