Anniversary of AH Tammsaare's birth marked with flag-raising ceremony

This Thursday, in addition to Estonian Literature Day, the 147th anniversary of the birth of writer Anton Hansen Tammsaare was celebrated at sunrise at the writer's birthplace in the village of Vetepere, Järva County.

The solemn flag-raising ceremony was attended by the leaders of the municipality, the family of the Tammsaare Museum and local literary enthusiasts. Children from the local Albu school were also on hand to sing a welcoming song.

"His schoolmates have recalled that Anton was the kind of boy who always had a book in his hand, and whenever he had free time, he read. The books he read when he was young, especially Juhan Liiv's "The Shadow" ("Vari"), left an indelible impression on him for life. Let's cherish books, I wish all of you a meaningful book year, a happy Estonian Literature Week and many congratulations to you, Anton Hansen," said Järva Municipality Mayor Toomas Tammik.

"This year is the first time that we are raising the national flag at Tammsaare's Põhja Farm, because in the past we have only raised the national flag at his memorial on the writer's birthday. However, we do have a long tradition at the museum of heating up the wood stove on the anniversary of Tammsaare's birth," said Reelika Räim, director of the A.H. Tammsaare Museum in Vargamäe.

