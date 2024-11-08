X!

Former Estonian First Lady Helle Meri passes away

News
Helle Meri.
Helle Meri. Source: Ülo Josing / ERR
News

Helle Meri, the widow of Estonia's first president after re-independence Lennart Meri, and former actor, passed away on Friday at the age of 75.

Helle Meri (née Pihlak) was by her husband's side as first lady during his time as President of Estonia from 1992 to 2001.

Helle Meri accompanied the president on international visits and tours of Estonia and was also instrumental in establishing the traditions and rules of protocol of the presidential institution. For that role, she was awarded the Order of the Estonian Red Cross First Class.

"I was so horrified at the beginning – my God, how this freedom was anticipated! And now I am the prisoner! No, let's soften it – a prisoner on the loose! And for nine years!" Helle Meri told newspaper Eesti Ekspress when describing her initial emotions upon becoming First Lady.

Helle Meri has also said of her role that it was always her job to be one step behind the President.

"Unfortunately, however, I have not felt the desire to present myself and speak about myself. As an actor, I think I've done enough of that on stage. As a person, I live more inwardly," said Helle Meri in an interview with Estonian women's magazine "Eesti Naine."

Current President of Estonia Alar Karis was among the first to pay tribute to Helle Meri.

"Helle Meri has passed away. Sadness and pain are in my soul and my thoughts," Karis wrote.

"In the course of nine years, Helle, alongside Lennart Meri, shaped the role of First Lay in modern-day Estonia. In this way, she has influenced all those who have come to Kadriorg after her," he added.

"My heartfelt sympathy goes to Helle Meri's daughter, family and friends," said President Karis.

The President of Estonia's wife, Sirje Karis, said: "Helle Meri's departure breaks my heart because it is so unexpected and painful. We met several times. Helle always gave me advice on how to remain calm and confident in any situation as the president's wife, while also being friendly and caring. My heart goes out to Helle Meri's daughter, family and friends at this sad time."

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mari Peegel, Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

08.11

Domestic tourism falls in Ida-Viru County as international visitors increase

08.11

Former Estonian First Lady Helle Meri passes away

08.11

New exhibition of Estonian toys opens at Tartu Toy Museum

08.11

Ukrainian border guards enhance skills at Estonian Academy of Security Sciences

08.11

Inflation also impacting Estonia's science labs

08.11

Estonia's Dolce Mia achieves glory at world cat championships in Norway

08.11

Gallery: Ämari Air Base's runway reopens

08.11

Estonia's tennis players of the year are Mark Lajal, Ingrid Neel

08.11

Konstantin Vassiljev retires from professional football

08.11

Russian drone hits Estonian ambassador's residence in Kyiv Updated

how much will you pay?

Most Read articles

08.11

Russian drone hits Estonian ambassador's residence in Kyiv Updated

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

07.11

Tallink CEO: Estonia has become expensive for tourists

07.11

Offshore wind farms do not interfere with Estonia's radar operations

05.11

Rare mushroom may have been found in Estonia for first time

08.11

Kohtla-Järve to demolish 10 empty apartment buildings

08.11

Gallery: Ämari Air Base's runway reopens

08.11

Estonia's Frankenburg Technologies to test air defense missiles in Ukraine

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo