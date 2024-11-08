Former Estonian First Lady Helle Meri passes away

Helle Meri, the widow of Estonia's first president after re-independence Lennart Meri, and former actor, passed away on Friday at the age of 75.

Helle Meri (née Pihlak) was by her husband's side as first lady during his time as President of Estonia from 1992 to 2001.

Helle Meri accompanied the president on international visits and tours of Estonia and was also instrumental in establishing the traditions and rules of protocol of the presidential institution. For that role, she was awarded the Order of the Estonian Red Cross First Class.

"I was so horrified at the beginning – my God, how this freedom was anticipated! And now I am the prisoner! No, let's soften it – a prisoner on the loose! And for nine years!" Helle Meri told newspaper Eesti Ekspress when describing her initial emotions upon becoming First Lady.

Helle Meri has also said of her role that it was always her job to be one step behind the President.

"Unfortunately, however, I have not felt the desire to present myself and speak about myself. As an actor, I think I've done enough of that on stage. As a person, I live more inwardly," said Helle Meri in an interview with Estonian women's magazine "Eesti Naine."

Current President of Estonia Alar Karis was among the first to pay tribute to Helle Meri.

"Helle Meri has passed away. Sadness and pain are in my soul and my thoughts," Karis wrote.

"In the course of nine years, Helle, alongside Lennart Meri, shaped the role of First Lay in modern-day Estonia. In this way, she has influenced all those who have come to Kadriorg after her," he added.

"My heartfelt sympathy goes to Helle Meri's daughter, family and friends," said President Karis.

The President of Estonia's wife, Sirje Karis, said: "Helle Meri's departure breaks my heart because it is so unexpected and painful. We met several times. Helle always gave me advice on how to remain calm and confident in any situation as the president's wife, while also being friendly and caring. My heart goes out to Helle Meri's daughter, family and friends at this sad time."

---

