Former Estonian First Lady Helle Meri laid to rest

Former Estonian First Lady Helle Meri's funeral took place on Saturday morning and she was laid to rest at the Forest Cemetery (Metsakalmistu) in Pirita.

Condolences could be left at Viimsi St. Jacob's Church (Viimsi Jaakobi kirik) on Friday.

The funeral took place on Saturday morning and was attended by friends and family. She was laid to rest next to her husband, former President Lennart Meri.

Helle Meri died on November 8 at the age of 75.

Meri, a former actor, was by her husband's side as first lady during his time as president from 1992 to 2001.

She accompanied the president on international visits and tours of Estonia and was instrumental in establishing the traditions and rules of protocol of the presidential institution.

For that role, she was awarded the Order of the Estonian Red Cross First Class.

