X!

Former Estonian First Lady Helle Meri laid to rest

News
Helle Meri's funeral was held on November 16, 2024
Open gallery
106 photos
News

Former Estonian First Lady Helle Meri's funeral took place on Saturday morning and she was laid to rest at the Forest Cemetery (Metsakalmistu) in Pirita.

Condolences could be left at Viimsi St. Jacob's Church (Viimsi Jaakobi kirik) on Friday.

The funeral took place on Saturday morning and was attended by friends and family. She was laid to rest next to her husband, former President Lennart Meri.

Helle Meri died on November 8 at the age of 75.

Meri, a former actor, was by her husband's side as first lady during his time as president from 1992 to 2001.

She accompanied the president on international visits and tours of Estonia and was instrumental in establishing the traditions and rules of protocol of the presidential institution.

For that role, she was awarded the Order of the Estonian Red Cross First Class.

Helle Meri's funeral was held on November 16, 2024 Source: Ken Mürk / ERR

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mait Ots, Helen Wright

Related

watch live AT 7 P.M.

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

15:20

Watch Live at 4 p.m.: Estonia v Azerbaijan in UEFA Nations League on Saturday Updated

14:57

Last 'Finnish boy' World War II volunteer living in Estonia dies at 99

14:12

Foreign minister: Russia is a global threat

12:40

Former Estonian First Lady Helle Meri laid to rest

12:26

Estonian resident jailed for attempting to export dual-use gear to Russia

11:43

Gallery: President Alar Karis explores Tallinn Airport for Curiosity Day

10:32

EU commissioner not returning to work in Estonia after term ends

09:54

Tallinn Airport fee rises to affect domestic travel

09:26

Estonian Refugee Council to light 1,000 candles for Ukraine on Freedom Square

08:55

Analyst: Companies avoiding layoffs despite poor economy

how much will you pay?

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

07:46

Ministry wants to lower foreign labor salary rules

14.11

Study: Estonian elderly hardworking due to poverty, not accommodating employers

15.11

Crime in Estonia rises 4% on year, fraud up 25%

15.11

Prime minister: Estonian patriots should become Estonian citizens

15.11

Photos: Tallinn removes sea of traffic signs from Kaarli puiestee

15.11

Watch Junior Eurovision live on ERR this Saturday

15.11

Car prices can vary by thousands of euros between Estonia, other countries

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo