Book of unadorned Estonian fairy tales translated into English

A new book titled "Deals and Deeds" of Estonian fairy tales in unembellished form is now available in English.

The book, written by former University of Tartu Professor of Estonian and Comparative Folklore Merili Metsvahi and translated by Federico Ellade Peruzzotti, includes 30 Estonian folktales, re-written based on texts and vocal recordings of village residents from the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

Cruelties are an integral part of these vernacular tales. In many folktale collections, such elements have been edited out, but not in this book. The horrible deeds have their place in the stories and are no less important than the others; in fact, they help to open a door to the unconscious parts of our psyche. In this way, the folktale fulfils its deeper purpose: it gives us the chance to face and understand the hidden truths our conscious mind usually keeps out of sight, the description of the book reads.

Author Merili Metsvahi's research explored witch trials, werewolf legends, family history, marriage traditions and the relationship with nature in pre-modern Estonia. Today, she also leads folktale and heritage tours along Estonia's nature trails.

Federico Ellade Peruzzotti, who has lived in Estonia for more than 10 years, was fascinated by Estonian fairytales from the very beginning and wanted to explore them in depth.

When he learned about Metsvahi's collection "Sõsara sõrmeluud," he proposed translating it into English so that international readers could also discover these unique stories.

The original book in Estonian "Sõsara sõrmeluud. Naised eesti muinasjuttudes" was first published in 2018.

The presentation of the new book will take place at the REaD bookstore in Tallinn at the end of October.

