X!

Book of unadorned Estonian fairy tales translated into English

News
"Deals and Deeds" Source: Maa Kutse
News

A new book titled "Deals and Deeds" of Estonian fairy tales in unembellished form is now available in English.

The book, written by former University of Tartu Professor of Estonian and Comparative Folklore Merili Metsvahi and translated by Federico Ellade Peruzzotti, includes 30 Estonian folktales, re-written based on texts and vocal recordings of village residents from the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

Cruelties are an integral part of these vernacular tales. In many folktale collections, such elements have been edited out, but not in this book. The horrible deeds have their place in the stories and are no less important than the others; in fact, they help to open a door to the unconscious parts of our psyche. In this way, the folktale fulfils its deeper purpose: it gives us the chance to face and understand the hidden truths our conscious mind usually keeps out of sight, the description of the book reads.

Author Merili Metsvahi's research explored witch trials, werewolf legends, family history, marriage traditions and the relationship with nature in pre-modern Estonia. Today, she also leads folktale and heritage tours along Estonia's nature trails.

Federico Ellade Peruzzotti, who has lived in Estonia for more than 10 years, was fascinated by Estonian fairytales from the very beginning and wanted to explore them in depth.

When he learned about Metsvahi's collection "Sõsara sõrmeluud," he proposed translating it into English so that international readers could also discover these unique stories.

The original book in Estonian "Sõsara sõrmeluud. Naised eesti muinasjuttudes" was first published in 2018.

The presentation of the new book will take place at the REaD bookstore in Tallinn at the end of October.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

play the game

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:06

40 World War II German soldier skeletons uncovered in ongoing Narva-Jõesuu dig

12:33

Indrek Saul: Cost of Estonian institute's change of methodology a cool billion

11:59

Saaremaa shipyard building biofuel-electric vessel for Estonian state fleet

11:27

Skeleton Technologies fails to launch plant in time, laying off staff in Estonia

10:50

Tallinn to launch on-call family doctor service from October

10:08

Experts: Culture funding situation critical

09:37

Estonian drug dog Steffi's love of treats and play brings home medals

09:05

Opposition leader: State budget bill reads more like a 'picture book'

09:01

Filmmaker explores 'singing sands' phenomenon on Estonia's beaches

08:33

Book of unadorned Estonian fairy tales translated into English

be prepared!

Most Read articles

24.09

Gas stations lower prices again after hikes earlier in the week

23.09

Yolo Group to lay off 280 staff in Estonia

25.09

Estonian museum director sentenced to 10 years in prison in absentia by Russian court Updated

25.09

Mahatma Gandhi statue finally installed in Tallinn

25.09

Government to modernize Language Act to meet labor market needs

24.09

Estonia approves budget with 4.5 percent of GDP deficit for 2026

25.09

Estonia sanctions 2 foreign politicians for undermining state sovereignty

25.09

10-year-old Estonian needs €2.5 million gene therapy for rare disease

25.09

Narva resident handed 5-year jail term for collaborating with Russia's FSB

25.09

Young Estonians having kids for love, not practical reasons

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo